中英對照讀新聞》Fake photo mars pop diva’s swan song appearance on NHK show 假照令流行歌姬在NHK節目上的最後演出蒙塵

2018-01-12

◎張沛元

Pop diva Namie Amuro’s last performance on a nationally televised entertainment extravaganza Dec. 31 was marred by Japan Broadcasting Corp.’s admission that a fake photo of the singer had been distributed to media organizations.

流行歌姬安室奈美惠（去年）12月31日在全國電視娛樂大秀上的最後演出，因日本放送協會坦承對新聞媒體提供假照片而蒙塵。

The more-than-four hour annual show at the NHK Hall in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward brings together the cream of Japan’s music world and is watched by millions of people across Japan as the final hours of the year tick down.

這場長達4個多小時、在東京澀谷區的NHK音樂廳舉行的年度大秀，匯聚日本音樂界的精華，並吸引全日本各地至少數百萬人在歲末倒數時刻觀看。

Amuro, 40, sang for the last time on the year-end program live from a music studio separate from the main venue, whose location was kept secret.

40歲的安室在主場以外一處錄音室現場演出，其地點保密，為她最後一次在此年終節目上獻藝。

After she finished singing, NHK Public Relations Department officials distributed a photo of Amuro they claimed was taken during her just-completed live performance.

NHK的公關人員在她唱完後派發她的照片，宣稱是在她剛結束的現場演出時所拍攝。

Some media representatives were skeptical and asked if the photo was taken during the rehearsal by Amuro a day earlier. However, PR officials insisted the photo was genuine.

部分媒體代表心存疑慮並詢問該照是否為安室前一日彩排時所拍攝，但公關人員堅稱該照攝於正式演出之際。

But on Jan. 5 NHK changed its tune and announced that the photo was actually taken during the Dec. 30 rehearsal.

但NHK在1月5日改變立場，宣布該照實際上攝於（去年）12月30日的彩排。

新聞辭典

swan song：名詞，最後作品，告別演出。

bring together：慣用語，（字面）召集眾人；（引申）團結同心。例句：The major earthquake brought the whole country together.（這場大地震讓全國上下團結一心。）

change (one’s) tune：慣用語，改變態度、看法、行為或立場。例句：The man soon changed his tune when he saw how angry his wife was.（該男一看到老婆很火大就馬上改變立場。）