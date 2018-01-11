中英對照讀新聞》Backpackers and foreign students frequently exploited in Australia 澳洲背包客和外籍學生經常受到剝削

2018-01-11

◎孫宇青

The report Wage Theft in Australia published by the University of New South Wales and University of Technology Sydney has discovered ’endemic’ exploitation of international students and backpackers.

澳洲新南威爾斯大學和雪梨科技大學發表的「澳洲偷竊薪水」報告發現，當地的國際學生和背包客遭到剝削的情況「蔚為流行」。

It draws on survey responses from 4,322 temporary migrants from 107 countries in all states and territories and says： "one in three international students and backpackers are paid about half the legal minimum wage."

該報告調查澳洲各州和領地來自107國的4322名短期移工，指出「每3名國際學生和背包客，就有1人所得僅約合法基本工資的一半」。

The Australian government had passed legislation designed to assist vulnerable workers and urged temporary migrants, who make 11% of Australia’s workforce, to look up their rights online.

澳洲政府已通過旨在協助弱勢移工的法案，也敦促佔澳洲勞動力11％的短期居留者，上網查詢自己的權益。

Underpayment was widespread across numerous industries but was especially common in food services, and especially severe in fruit and vegetable picking.

工資不足的情形廣泛分布於各行各業，餐飲服務業尤其普遍，蔬果採摘業則特別嚴重。

Almost a third of people working in fruit and vegetable picking earned $10 per hour or less and one in seven earned $5 per hour or less. That’s less than half, or less than a quarter, of the casual minimum hourly rate of $22.13 per hour.

將近3分之1從事蔬果採摘的移工，時薪為10澳幣（約235台幣）或更低，且每7人裡就有1人時薪為5澳幣（約118台幣）或更低。這樣的時薪不到最低時薪22.13澳幣（約520台幣）的一半，甚至不到4分之1。

新聞辭典

exploit：動詞，剝削。例句：This megacorporation is condemned for exploiting the poor.（財團因剝削窮人受到譴責。）

vulnerable：形容詞，弱勢的。例句：Huge failure in the election put the party leader in a vulnerable position.（選舉重挫讓該黨領袖處於弱勢境遇。）

look up：動詞片語，查詢。例句：Every contestant is allowed to look up information online.（每位參賽者都獲准上網查詢資料。）