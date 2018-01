中英對照讀新聞》Backpackers and foreign students frequently exploited in Australia 澳洲背包客和外籍學生經常受到剝削

2018-01-11

◎孫宇青

The report Wage Theft in Australia published by the University of New South Wales and University of Technology Sydney has discovered ’endemic’ exploitation of international students and backpackers.

澳洲新南威爾斯大學和雪梨科技大學發表的「澳洲偷竊薪水」報告發現,當地的國際學生和背包客遭到剝削的情況「蔚為流行」。

It draws on survey responses from 4,322 temporary migrants from 107 countries in all states and territories and says: "one in three international students and backpackers are paid about half the legal minimum wage."

該報告調查澳洲各州和領地來自107國的4322名短期移工,指出「每3名國際學生和背包客,就有1人所得僅約合法基本工資的一半」。

The Australian government had passed legislation designed to assist vulnerable workers and urged temporary migrants, who make 11% of Australia’s workforce, to look up their rights online.

澳洲政府已通過旨在協助弱勢移工的法案,也敦促佔澳洲勞動力11%的短期居留者,上網查詢自己的權益。

Underpayment was widespread across numerous industries but was especially common in food services, and especially severe in fruit and vegetable picking.

工資不足的情形廣泛分布於各行各業,餐飲服務業尤其普遍,蔬果採摘業則特別嚴重。

Almost a third of people working in fruit and vegetable picking earned $10 per hour or less and one in seven earned $5 per hour or less. That’s less than half, or less than a quarter, of the casual minimum hourly rate of $22.13 per hour.

將近3分之1從事蔬果採摘的移工,時薪為10澳幣(約235台幣)或更低,且每7人裡就有1人時薪為5澳幣(約118台幣)或更低。這樣的時薪不到最低時薪22.13澳幣(約520台幣)的一半,甚至不到4分之1。

新聞辭典

exploit:動詞,剝削。例句:This megacorporation is condemned for exploiting the poor.(財團因剝削窮人受到譴責。)

vulnerable:形容詞,弱勢的。例句:Huge failure in the election put the party leader in a vulnerable position.(選舉重挫讓該黨領袖處於弱勢境遇。)

look up:動詞片語,查詢。例句:Every contestant is allowed to look up information online.(每位參賽者都獲准上網查詢資料。)