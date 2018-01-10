《中英對照讀新聞》India inches closer to criminalizing Muslim practice of instant divorce 印度慢慢接近將穆斯林即刻離婚習俗論罪

2018-01-10

◎魏國金

India’s Lower House of Parliament has approved a bill criminalizing the controversial Islamic divorce practice known as "triple talaq" and making it punishable with up to three years in prison. The practice allows a husband to divorce his wife by simply saying the Arabic word for divorce, "talaq", three times.

印度國會下議院已通過一條將所謂「3次塔拉格」的伊斯蘭爭議性離婚習俗判定違法，並使該行徑最高可處3年徒刑的法案。該習俗允許丈夫只要說阿拉伯語離婚，亦即「塔拉格」3遍，便可休妻。

The passing of the Muslim Women （Protection of Rights on Marriage） Bill on Thursday comes five months after India’s Supreme Court deemed the centuries-old practice unconstitutional. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a vocal advocate of the bill. Amit Shah, Modi’s closest political ally and the President of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, called the bill "a historic step towards ensuring dignity for Muslim women."

在印度最高法院認定這項有數世紀之久的習俗違憲之後5個月，穆斯林婦女法案（婚姻權保護法案）週四通過。印度總理莫迪大力支持該案。莫迪最親近的政治盟友兼其執政的「印度人民黨」（BJP）主席沙阿，稱該法案是「保障穆斯林婦女尊嚴的歷史性一步」。

The approval of the bill has not come without criticism. Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent Muslim parliamentarian, claimed it was an attempt to demonize the entire Muslim community. A number of opposition parties also criticized the BJP government for failing to discuss the legislation before it was introduced to Parliament.

該法案的通過並非沒有批評。知名的穆斯林國會議員歐維希指稱，這是妖魔化整個穆斯林社群的企圖。一些反對黨也抨擊BJP政府沒有就法律的制定展開討論，就將該案送交國會。

The bill still needs to be passed by the Upper House for passage where the BJP lacks a majority. It is unclear how long this process will take. Once passed, it will go to the Indian President who will sign it into law.

該法案仍需由BJP並未掌握多數席次的上議院通過。該程序將耗費多久仍不清楚，一旦通過，將送交印度總統簽署成法。

新聞辭典

inch：緩慢移動。例句：She inched the gloves on.（她慢慢戴上手套。）

criminalize：宣告…為犯法。例句：The law has criminalized marijuana. （吸食大麻是違法的。）

demonize：妖魔化。例句：Each side has tried to demonize the other.（雙方都試圖妖魔化對方。）