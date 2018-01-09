《中英對照讀新聞》The Czech Republic is the unhealthiest country in the world 捷克共和國是全世界最不健康的國家

2018-01-09

◎陳正健

The Czech Republic is the least healthy country in the world, according to new research conducted by Clinic Compare.

英國調查機構「臨床比較」的一項新研究顯示，捷克共和國是全世界最不健康的國家。

Researchers analyzed World Health Organization data on alcohol consumption, tobacco consumption and the prevalence of obesity in 179 countries. According to the list, the Czechs love their booze and are the 5th biggest drinkers in the world, consuming 13.7 liters of alcohol each per year – that’s 550 shots, or 1.5 shots a day. The country also had the 11th highest tobacco consumption.

研究人員分析世界衛生組織對179個國家的酒精攝取、香菸消費及肥胖流行率的資料。根據這份名單，捷克人熱愛他們的酒飲，是全世界第五愛喝酒的民族，每年攝取13.7公升酒精，相當於550杯，或每日1.5杯。捷克也是香菸消費全球排名第十一高的國家。

The research found Eastern Europe is the least healthy region in the world, occupying nine out of the top 10 spots. Russia is the second most unhealthy country, followed by Slovenia, Belarus, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Luxembourg and Lithuania.

研究發現，東歐是全世界最不健康的地區，前10名中佔了9名。俄羅斯是第二不健康的國家，其後是斯洛維尼亞、白俄羅斯、斯洛伐克、匈牙利、克羅埃西亞、波蘭、盧森堡及立陶宛。

The healthiest country is Afghanistan, boasting the second lowest rate of obesity in the world. Just 2.7 per cent of the population had a BMI over 30. Plus, residents only smoked 83 cigarettes a year and drank the least alcohol.

最健康的國家則是擁有全球第二低肥胖率的阿富汗。阿國只有2.7％人口的身體質量指數在30以上。而且，阿國居民一年平均只吸食83根香菸，酒精飲用量也最低。

新聞辭典

booze：名詞，酒，含酒飲料。例句：I’m going to bring a bottle of booze to your party.（我會帶一瓶酒去參加你的派對。）

shot：名詞，量酒單位（小烈酒杯）。例句：Most liquors have close to 100 calories per shot.（多數烈酒每杯熱量將近100卡路里。）

boast：動詞，擁有（值得自豪之物）。例句：Ireland boasts beautiful beaches and friendly locals.（愛爾蘭擁有美麗海灘及友善居民。）