《中英對照讀新聞》Kim Jong Un’s birthday is no holiday in North Korea 金正恩的生日在北韓並非節日

2018-01-08

◎劉宜庭

Birthday wishes may be in order for North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un as he purportedly turns 34 on Monday. But his reclusive nation has no plans to celebrate the date with a public holiday. New year calendars recently published in the North make no mention of Kim, who’s birthday is widely believed to be Jan. 8, though his government has never confirmed that.

週一是北韓領導人金正恩傳說中的34歲生日，他的生日願望可能準備好了。不過，他那與世隔絕的國家並未計畫以國定假日來慶祝這個日子。北韓最近公布新的年度行事曆中，並未提到金正恩，他的生日據悉為1月8日，但未獲官方證實。

The birthday of his father and previous "Supreme Leader," Kim Jong Il, is celebrated on Feb. 16 each year with a national holiday called the "Day of the Shining Star." And the birthday of his grandfather and North Korean state founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15 is hailed as the "Day of the Sun." Both of these holidays were established when the leaders were alive.

金正恩的父親、前任「最高領導人」金正日的生日是2月16日，北韓每年2月16日都以國定假日「光明星節」來慶祝金正日誕辰。金正恩的祖父、北韓國父金日成的誕辰4月15日，則被稱為「太陽節」。這兩個節日都是在他們還活著的時候設立的。

Like many aspects about the secretive nation, it is not known why North Korea does not celebrate Kim’s birthday. The only example of Kim being honored in public on his birthday was in 2014, when former NBA star Dennis Rodman sang Happy Birthday to him before an exhibition basketball game in the capital, Pyongyang.

如同這個隱密國家的許多面向，北韓不慶祝金正恩誕辰的原因，不為外界所知。金正恩唯一一次公開過生日是在2014年，前美國國家籃球協會（NBA）球星丹尼斯．羅德曼當時在首都平壤的一場籃球示範賽前，向金正恩唱生日快樂歌。

新聞辭典

Kim Jong Un：人名，金正恩。例句：North Korea’s current "Supreme Leader," Kim Jong Un, who took over in 2011 after his father’s death. （北韓現任「最高領導人」金正恩，2011年在父親死後接掌政權。）

purported：形容詞，謠傳的、傳說中的。例句：A recent study into the purported health benefits of the drink was not conclusive.（謠傳中這種飲品的健康助益，並未在最新研究中獲得證實。）

secretive：形容詞，躲躲藏藏的、偷偷摸摸的。例句：Everybody is being secretive, there is something cooking.（大家鬼鬼祟祟的，一定是發生什麼事情。）