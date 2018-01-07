《中英對照讀新聞》’One dime taxi’ spreads nationwide in 2018－「1角計程車」2018年推廣全國

2018-01-07

◎茅毅

Public transportation services designed for people in South Korea’s remote areas - which are as cheap as 100 won to use - will spread to other regions this year. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has decided to extend the service from 18 regions to 82. The government-subsidized system began in 2014.

使用價格便宜到100韓元，旨在為南韓偏遠地區居民提供的大眾運輸服務，今年將擴大到其他區域。農林畜產食品部已決定把這項服務從18個地區擴展至82個。此一由政府補助的制度始於2014年。

It uses taxis and small buses to provide citizens with access to town centers where they can pay taxes, visit government offices or shop at markets. The system’s representative model is the "100 won taxi." In a rural village in Naju, South Jeolla Province, the city office provides each household with four tickets for the taxi a month. Passengers can go to the town center by giving one ticket to the driver and paying a fare of 100 won.

該服務以計程車和小巴士，提供民眾進入市中心，他們能在那裡繳稅、去政府機關辦事或在市場購物。該制度的典型範例乃「100韓元計程車」。在全羅南道羅州一個鄉村，市公所每月提供每一家戶4張計程車票，乘客給司機一張票，再付100韓元的車資，就能進城。

Normal taxi fares vary but are usually under 2,000 won. In the case of the 100 won taxi, the region’s municipal government pays the difference to the taxi company.

一般的計程車車資不一，但通常不超過2000韓元。至於這種100韓元計程車，該地區的市政府會付差價給計程車行。

The strategy and finance ministry, the land, infrastructure and transport ministry, and the rural affairs ministry will operate this year’s extended service. Financial support will come from the central government (50 percent), the major city (10 percent) and the minor city (40 percent).

南韓企劃財政部、國土交通部與農林畜產食品部將負責營運今年的擴大服務。經費補助將分別來自中央政府（50％）、大城市（10％）及小城市（40％）。

《新聞辭典》

spread：動詞，（使）展開、散布、蔓延。Someone is spreading rumors.（有人正散播謠言。）

extend：動詞，擴大、伸展、延長。The store has recently extended its opening hours.（這家店近來已延長其營業時間。）

subsidize：動詞，給予津貼（補助）、買通。The government subsidizes basic goods including sugar, petroleum and wheat.（政府補貼包括糖、汽油及小麥在內的生活必需品。）