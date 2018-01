中英對照讀新聞》Swedish roofs can handle Santa’s sleigh - if he’s careful 瑞典屋頂能應付耶誕老人的雪橇——如果他小心一點的話

2018-01-06

◎周虹汶

Sweden’s houses should be able to cope when Santa and his sleigh land on their snowy roofs this Christmas - as long as he doesn’t try to deliver too many presents in one go.

當耶誕老人和他的雪橇今年耶誕節落到白雪皚皚的屋頂上,瑞典房屋應該能夠應付——只要他別試圖一口氣投遞太多禮物。

The portly Father Christmas probably weighs about 150 kg and his reindeer and sleigh a tonne, the Swedish construction company NCC calculated, allowing another 50 kg for gifts.

瑞典建築公司NCC計算,這個胖胖的耶誕老人可能重約150公斤,而他的馴鹿及雪橇重1公噸,還有50公斤餘裕給禮物。

Swedish building requirements would easily handle that weight, plus 50 percent extra pressure from the force of the landing on the roof, and half a meter of snow, construction designer Thomas Lecher said.

建築設計師湯瑪士.雷契說,瑞典的建築規定可以輕鬆應付這等重量,加上降落屋頂力量產生的額外50%壓力,還有半公尺積雪。

However, presents for all the world’s 2 billion children, as well as a sack big enough to hold them, would weigh at least 200,000 tonnes if delivered on a single run.

不過,給全球20億小朋友的禮物,以及一只大到夠裝它們的麻布袋,會重達至少20萬公噸,如果一趟就要送達的話。

"Under that sort of pressure, a Swedish house would be about as strong as paper," Lecher said. "But it is clear as day that he has access to some sort of Christmas magic." (Reuters)

雷契說,「在這種壓力下,瑞典房屋的強度大概會像紙張一樣。」「不過,非常清楚地,他可以施展某些耶誕魔法。」(路透)

新聞辭典

in one go:片語,指一鼓作氣。例句:Do we have to complete all the tests in one go?(我們必須一次做完所有測驗嗎?)

(as)clear as day:形容詞,指顯而易見的、清楚好懂的。例句:The signs are as clear as day.(這些標誌清楚易懂。)

have access to:片語,指使用、接近、可利用。例句:He has access to some very powerful people.(他能直通一些非常有力的人士。)