《中英對照讀新聞》Trump says he spoke to US Virgin Islands’ "President" － which is him－川普說他與美屬維京群島「總統」說過話—那是他自己

2018-01-05

◎張沛元

President Donald Trump accidentally referred to the US Virgin Islands’ governor as their President during a speech Friday － even though he is technically their President.

（美國）總統唐納．川普週五在演說中提及美屬維京群島總督時，不小心將他稱為總統—即便嚴格來說，維京群島的「總統」就是川普本人。

"I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands," he told the audience of the Values Voter Summit in Washington.

「我將告訴各位，我離開德州，我離開佛羅里達州，以及我離開路易斯安那州，然後我去了波多黎各，並與維京群島總統見面，」他對華府「價值取向選民高峰會」上的聽眾如是說。

Trump appeared to be referring to Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp, instead of the "President" who is Trump himself. The Virgin Islands is a US territory.

川普指的顯然是維京群島的總督肯尼斯．麥普，而非「總統」，因為維京群島的總統就是川普本人。維京群島是美國屬地。

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. But in the official White House transcript after the speech, his reference to Mapp as President was corrected to "governor."

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）要求白宮對此發表評論，但未獲白宮立即回應。不過，在白宮於川普演說後提供的官方講稿中，川普提及麥普時的頭銜已更正為「總督」。

《新聞辭典》

even though：連接詞，即使，縱然，儘管。例句：Why is Taipei hotter than Kaohsiung in the summer even though it is farther north?（儘管台北比高雄更北邊，為何夏天比高雄熱？）

refer to someone/something：慣用語，提及，談論；參考，請教。例句：When he gave the speech, he kept on referring to his notes.（他發表演說時不斷看小抄。）

technically：副詞，事實上，嚴格來說。