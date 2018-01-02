《中英對照讀新聞》Psychic predicts Trump will be impeached in 2018 靈媒預測，川普2018年將遭罷免

2018-01-02

◎陳正健

US President Donald Trump recently marked his first year in office. And Australian psychic Georgina Walker has sensationally claimed there will be an impeachment this year.

美國總統川普近日為他任期的第一年劃下標記。而澳洲靈媒喬奇娜．沃克聳動地宣稱，今年將會有一場罷免。

The self-proclaimed psychic Georgina claimed President Trump faces a ’very rocky’ year ahead amid the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US election. ’I see an impeachment,’ she told the Today show on Monday.

自詡為靈媒的喬奇娜聲稱，在美國聯邦調查局偵辦俄羅斯干預2016年美國大選之際，川普總統面臨「非常困難的」一年。她週一告訴《今日秀》節目：「我看見一場罷免。」

’I saw a ball and chain around his ankle. I saw President Bill Clinton’s shadow over him.’ She continued： ’There is a black cloud over the White House this year ... I feel it’s a rocky, rocky year. He may just escape through the impeachment proceedings as Clinton did. But there’s enough to take him down.’

「我看見球和鏈子環繞他的腳踝。我看到比爾．柯林頓總統的影子覆蓋著他。」她接著說道：「今年白宮上空有一朵烏雲…我感覺這是困難重重的一年。他可能躲過柯林頓經歷過的彈劾程序。但這足以拉他下台。」

Last year Georgina successfully predicted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate would have a baby girl. She claimed to know the gender and name of the royal couple’s third child - a baby girl named Victoria.

去年，喬奇娜曾成功預測，英國劍橋公爵威廉王子及其夫人凱特．密道頓將產下女嬰。她聲稱知道這對王室夫妻第三個小孩的性別與名字－名為維多利亞的女嬰。

新聞辭典

psychic：名詞，靈媒，乩童。例句：It’s hard to tell if a psychic is real or fake.（靈媒的真偽難辦。）

mark：動詞，留下痕跡，劃下標記。例句：Tomorrow’s parade will mark the 50th anniversary of the battle.（明日的遊行將標誌著這場戰爭已屆滿50年。）

rocky：形容詞，搖晃的，不穩的，困難的。例句：Men in a rocky marriage are at greater risk of having a heart attack.（男性在困難的婚姻中罹患心臟病的風險較高。）