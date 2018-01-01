中英對照讀新聞》The best men’s haircut for every face shape 各款臉型速配的型男頭

2018-01-01

◎劉宜庭

Every man has, at one point or another, sat down in the barber’s chair and been asked, "What’ll it be today?" We have a recommendation: instead of just saying "the same as last time" or "the usual," take into account your face shape for a brand-new hairstyle.

每個男人坐在理髮師面前時，或多或少都被問過「今天想怎麼剪？」我們在此建議：不要只說「老樣子」、「和上次一樣」，考慮你的臉型選擇一款全新的髮型。

Oblong: face is longer than it is wide

Short haircuts are best for an oblong or rectangular face. Be careful with a bushy beard, however, as that could make your face look even bigger.

長形臉：臉的長度大於寬度

剪短髮對長形臉或長方形臉來說是最好的。蓄大鬍子可能讓你的臉看起來更大，要多加留意。

Oval: narrow, with no sharp edges

Luckily, most hairstyles will look good with an oval face shape. A word of caution: avoid bangs or fringes that could cover your forehead and make your head appear even rounder than it already is.

橢圓形臉：輪廓窄、沒有銳利的稜角

橢圓形臉幸運地和大部份的髮型都很速配。一句話提醒：別剪前劉海或劉海，那會蓋住你的前額，讓臉看起來更圓。

Diamond: strong jaw and angular cheek bones

The best-case scenario here is to pair a beard with a fringed haircut like a faux hawk or textured crop.

菱形臉：有稜有角的下顎和顴骨

最好的方案是蓄鬍並搭配可修飾臉型的髮型，例如「仿莫霍克」頭或漸層平頭。

Round: face is equal in length and width

You may consider a cut that is shorter on the sides and taller on the top, which would give a round face balance.

圓形臉：臉的長度和寬度相同

你可以考慮兩側推短、頭頂高的髮型，以平衡圓形臉。

Triangle: prominent jaw, which is wider than the cheekbones

Men with this shape are better off clean-shaven and with medium-length hair.

三角形臉：突出的下顎比顴骨還寬

擁有這種臉型的男性更適合將鬍子刮乾淨，蓄中長髮。

新聞辭典

fringe：名詞，流蘇、劉海。例句：Rita put up her hand and patted her large fringe.（芮塔抬起手來輕撫她長長的劉海。）

jaw：名詞，頜、顎。例句：Linda often wagged her jaw.（琳達經常喋喋不休。）

faux hawk（hairstyle）：名詞，仿莫霍克髮型、飛機頭。例句：The faux hawk is a more modern hairstyle that is a combination between a Mohawk and a conservative haircut.（仿莫霍克頭是更具現代感的髮型，結合莫霍克頭與保守的髮式。）