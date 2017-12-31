《中英對照讀新聞》Korea to accept 56,000 migrant workers （E-9 visa） next year 南韓明年將引進5.6萬名持E-9簽證的移工

2017-12-31

◎茅毅

The government said Friday that it will grant E-9 visas to 56,000 migrant workers. The visa is provided to foreigners working non-professional jobs. The number stood at 62,000 in 2013 but declined to 53,000 in 2014, before being raised to 55,000 in 2015 and 56,000 in 2016.

（南韓）政府週五表示，其將核發E-9簽證予5.6萬名移工，這種簽證乃提供給從事非專業工作的外國人。持該簽證的移工人數，2013年有6.2萬、2014年減至5.3萬，2015、16年又增至5.5萬、5.6萬。

Out of the total, 42,300 workers will be permitted to work in the manufacturing sector, followed 6,600 in the agro-livestock industry, 2,600 in fishing, 2,400 in construction and 1,100 in services.

其中，4.23萬名移工將獲准在製造業工作，其次為在農畜業的6600人、在漁業的2600人和服務業的1100人。

"We tried to seek a balance between addressing the workforce shortage for small- and medium-sized enterprises and avoiding foreign workers from taking away too many domestic jobs," Office for Government Policy and Coordination Minister Hong Nam-ki said. The government also said it will enhance crackdowns on illegal migrant workers.

國務調整室長洪楠基說，「在解決中小企業勞力短缺與避免外籍勞工搶走太多本國的工作之間，我們試著尋找平衡」。政府還提到，其將加強查緝非法移工。

新聞辭典

grant：動詞，同意、給予。The government granted many refugees asylum.（政府給予許多難民庇護。）

take away：動詞片語，拿（帶）走。Take away fuel, take away flame.（抽薪止沸。）

address：動詞，對……致詞（發表演說）、致函、應付、處理、化解。The government has been trying hard to address those sensitive issues.（政府持續致力解決那些敏感問題。）