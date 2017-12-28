《中英對照讀新聞》47-year-old woman gives birth to healthy daughter 7 years after starting menopause 47歲女性在停經7年後產下健康女嬰

2017-12-28

◎孫宇青

Tess Morten had been feeling unwell for months and doctors initially suspected that she had ovarian cancer, before realizing that she was three months pregnant. Her daughter Molly was born healthy at the weight of 3.6 kilograms.

泰絲．摩頓身體不適已有數月之久，醫生一開始懷疑她可能罹患卵巢癌，之後才確定她懷了3個月身孕。她的女兒茉莉已健康出生，體重3.6公斤。

Morten and her husband Neil had struggled to conceive throughout their 14-year marriage and had unsuccessfully attempted IVF treatment three times. In total, the couple spent more than £20,000 and eventually resorted to foster care to fill the void.

摩頓和丈夫尼爾在14年的婚姻中努力嘗試懷孕，但3次人工試管受孕均失敗。這對夫妻總計花費逾2萬英鎊（約82萬台幣），最後以收養來填補空虛。

One day when Morten felt unwell, particularly unbearable stomach cramps, she was sent for an ovarian scan and was informed of her pregnancy.

有一天摩頓感到身體不適，胃痙攣尤其難以忍受，在被安排接受卵巢掃描後，才得知自己懷孕。

When the mother-to-be returned to share the good news with her husband, he was overwhelmed with joy and the couple returned to the hospital the next day for a second scan, which revealed their unborn daughter sucking her thumb.

這位準媽媽回家和丈夫分享好消息時，老公非常開心，兩人隔天又到醫院進行第二次檢查，看見他們未出世的女兒在吸吮自己的大拇指。

The Doctor believes she might have been able to get pregnant thanks to the HRT drugs she was taking for relieve the symptoms of menopause.

醫生相信，她之所以能夠懷孕，可能是因為服用減緩更年期症狀的荷爾蒙補充療法藥物。

新聞辭典

conceive：動詞，懷孕。例句：She was in great disappointment after being told she couldn’t conceive.（在被告知無法懷孕後，她失望至極。）

void：名詞，空虛感。例句：The divorce left a void in the man’s heart.（離婚讓這個男人心中充滿空虛。）

suck：動詞，吸吮。例句：The parents felt a sense of happiness watching their newborn child suck her finger.（看著剛出生的孩子吸吮手指的模樣，父母感到幸福。）