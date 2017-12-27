中英對照讀新聞》93-year-old veteran elected mayor in New Jersey 93歲老兵當選新澤西州市長

2017-12-27

◎魏國金

A 93-year-old World War II veteran will hold elected office for the first time in his long life after winning the race for mayor in a New Jersey borough.

一名93歲二次世界大戰老兵在贏得新澤西州一個行政區的市長選舉後，將首度在他漫長人生中擔任民選公職。

Vito Perillo narrowly unseated the current mayor of Tinton Falls, Gerald Turning, winning 53 percent of the vote. Perillo, who served with the US Navy in the South Pacific from 1944-47, garnered 300 more votes than Turning.

維多．佩里洛以53%得票率險勝廷頓瀑布現任市長特寧。1944至47年間在南太平洋服役於美國海軍的佩里洛，斬獲的票數比特寧多300票。

Perillo, who has been a resident of Tinton Falls for more than 50 years, ran on a platform calling for lower taxes and more transparency.

佩里洛定居廷頓瀑布已有50多年，他參選的政見訴求降稅與提高透明度。

He was partially driven to run after a whistleblower lawsuit against the police department ended in a settlement that cost taxpayers $1.1 million, he said. "As mayor, I will ensure your voice is heard when it comes to making important financial decisions and create a culture of accountability," he said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

一件因「吹哨人」檢舉警察局，最終耗費納稅人110萬美元和解的訴訟案，是驅使他參選的部分原因，他說。「身為市長，我保證在做重要財政決定時，你們的聲音會被聽見，並建立問責文化。」他在「臉書」網頁上的一段影片中說。

Perillo said when he campaigned, residents of Tinton Falls were eager to hear his message and even "encouraged him." When Perillo takes office, his first goal will be to set a reasonable budget for the next year, he said. "I’m glad [the campaign] is over and I’m anxious to get to work," he said.

佩里洛表示，他競選時，廷頓瀑布的居民熱切想得知他的訊息，甚至「鼓勵他」。一旦佩里洛上任，第一個目標將是為明年編製合理預算，他說。「我很高興選舉結束，我巴望著工作。」他說。

新聞辭典

unseat：使下台。例句：Few believe he can be unseated.（很少人認為他會被撤職。）

platform：政綱、宣言。例句：He ran on a platform promising no new tax.（他以保證不開徵新稅的政見參選。）

anxious （for/to）：渴望的、急切的。例句：We are anxious to know the result.（我們急於知道結果。）