《中英對照讀新聞》Death of K-pop star highlights South Korea’s suicide problem 韓流明星之死凸顯南韓的自殺問題

2017-12-26

◎陳正健

Kim Jong-Hyun, a 27-year-old lead singer of the popular boy band SHINee, took his own life in a Seoul hotel room on Monday, with his death sending shockwaves through fans around the world.

南韓熱門男子樂團「SHINee」27歲主唱金鐘鉉,週一在首爾一家飯店房間內自殺身亡,他的死訊為全球粉絲帶來衝擊。

Many K-pop stars like Kim face tremendous pressure to look and behave perfectly in an industry powered by so-called "fandoms" - groups of well-organized admirers who spend enormous amounts of time and money to help their favored stars climb up the charts and attack their perceived rivals.

就如金鐘鉉,許多南韓流行音樂明星置身一個由所謂「粉絲團」推動的產業,面對外表和行為都要完美的巨大壓力,組織良好的仰慕者團體花費大量時間與金錢,幫助他們青睞的明星登上暢銷排行榜,並攻擊他們認定的敵手。

In return, the stars are expected to tread carefully in an industry where today’s most-fervent fans can be tomorrow’s most vicious critics if their idols fail to meet their expectations - or "betray" them.

為了回報粉絲,韓星們必須小心行事,在此產業中今日的熱情粉絲,明日就可能成為最惡毒的批評者,如果他們的偶像無法滿足他們的期待,或是「背叛」他們。

Kim’s s death, which shocked and saddened fans worldwide, is one prominent example of South Korea’s alarming suicide mortality rate. In 2015, South Korea reported 13,500 suicides, or about 37 a day. Suicides were the second-leading cause of death, after vehicle accident.

金鐘鉉之死令全球粉絲震驚與悲痛,成為南韓驚人自殺死亡率的顯著案例之一。2015年,南韓據報導有1萬3500起自殺事件,約1天37起。自殺為韓國第二大死因,僅次於行車事故。

新聞辭典

fandom:名詞,影迷,運動迷,粉絲團。例句:The Harry Potter fandom has the most diverse fans, from eight year olds to thirty somethings.(哈利波特粉絲團有最多樣的書迷,從8歲到30幾歲到有。)

tread carefully:動詞片語,言行謹慎,小心行事。例句:The government knows it has to tread carefully on this issue.(政府知道必須在這項議題上小心行事。)

fervent:形容詞,熱切的,熱情的,強烈的。例句:She has a fervent desire to win.(她有熱切想贏的慾望。)