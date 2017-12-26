《中英對照讀新聞》Death of K-pop star highlights South Korea’s suicide problem 韓流明星之死凸顯南韓的自殺問題

2017-12-26

◎陳正健

Kim Jong-Hyun, a 27-year-old lead singer of the popular boy band SHINee, took his own life in a Seoul hotel room on Monday, with his death sending shockwaves through fans around the world.

南韓熱門男子樂團「SHINee」27歲主唱金鐘鉉，週一在首爾一家飯店房間內自殺身亡，他的死訊為全球粉絲帶來衝擊。

Many K-pop stars like Kim face tremendous pressure to look and behave perfectly in an industry powered by so-called "fandoms" － groups of well-organized admirers who spend enormous amounts of time and money to help their favored stars climb up the charts and attack their perceived rivals.

就如金鐘鉉，許多南韓流行音樂明星置身一個由所謂「粉絲團」推動的產業，面對外表和行為都要完美的巨大壓力，組織良好的仰慕者團體花費大量時間與金錢，幫助他們青睞的明星登上暢銷排行榜，並攻擊他們認定的敵手。

In return, the stars are expected to tread carefully in an industry where today’s most-fervent fans can be tomorrow’s most vicious critics if their idols fail to meet their expectations － or "betray" them.

為了回報粉絲，韓星們必須小心行事，在此產業中今日的熱情粉絲，明日就可能成為最惡毒的批評者，如果他們的偶像無法滿足他們的期待，或是「背叛」他們。

Kim’s s death, which shocked and saddened fans worldwide, is one prominent example of South Korea’s alarming suicide mortality rate. In 2015, South Korea reported 13,500 suicides, or about 37 a day. Suicides were the second-leading cause of death, after vehicle accident.

金鐘鉉之死令全球粉絲震驚與悲痛，成為南韓驚人自殺死亡率的顯著案例之一。2015年，南韓據報導有1萬3500起自殺事件，約1天37起。自殺為韓國第二大死因，僅次於行車事故。

新聞辭典

fandom：名詞，影迷，運動迷，粉絲團。例句：The Harry Potter fandom has the most diverse fans, from eight year olds to thirty somethings.（哈利波特粉絲團有最多樣的書迷，從8歲到30幾歲到有。）

tread carefully：動詞片語，言行謹慎，小心行事。例句：The government knows it has to tread carefully on this issue.（政府知道必須在這項議題上小心行事。）

fervent：形容詞，熱切的，熱情的，強烈的。例句：She has a fervent desire to win.（她有熱切想贏的慾望。）