中英對照讀新聞》"Alien ice" is seen forming on Earth for first time! 破天荒！「外星冰」在地球上形成

2017-12-25

◎劉宜庭

For the first time, strange alien ice has been seen forming on Earth by US researchers. This revelation was made by the researchers at Stanford University on July 8, 2017.

史上首次，美國研究人員在地球上見證奇特的「外星冰」形成。2017年7月8日，史丹福大學的研究人員實現此項創舉。

The researchers dubbed the alien ice as ice seven, which forms naturally in the environment when planetary ice bodies collide.

冰凍的行星本體相撞時，被研究人員暱稱為「外星冰」的「冰七」，會在太空環境中自然生成。

"These experiments with water are the first of their kind, allowing us to witness a fundamental disorder-to-order transition in one of the most abundant molecules in the universe," said study lead author Arianna Gleason, a visiting scientist in the Extreme Environments Laboratory of Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences.

「該類型的水實驗是史上首創，讓我們得以目睹宇宙間其中一種最豐富的分子，從混沌到有序的一項重要轉變，」研究報告主要作者、史丹福大學地球暨能源與環境科學院極端環境實驗室訪問學者阿瑞安納．葛里森表示。

Most powerful X-ray lasers were used by the researchers to create ice VII with the help of Linac Coherent Light Source. Another instrument called X-ray Free Electron Laser is used to beam the compressed water.

研究員藉著「直線型加速器同調光源」的協助，使用最強的「Ｘ射線雷射」產生「冰七」。另一種稱作「Ｘ射線自由電子雷射」的儀器，則被用於發送壓縮的水分子。

This transformation took place in just six billionths of a second, or nanoseconds during the procedure.

水分子轉變成冰七的過程僅耗時600萬分之1秒，相當於6奈秒。

新聞辭典

nanosecond：名詞，奈秒。例句：One nanosecond is equal to one-thousandth of one-millionth of one second.（1奈秒等於10億分之1秒。）

transition：名詞，轉變、過渡。例句：The term phase transition is most commonly used to describe transitions between solid, liquid and gaseous states of matter.（「相變」一詞大多用於形容物體在固態、液態、氣態之間的轉變。）

collide：動詞，碰撞。例句：These clusters collide and merge with one another.（這些星系團彼此碰撞、合併。）