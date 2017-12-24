《中英對照讀新聞》Gov’t plans to ban installation of all cameras at bathhouses, restrooms－政府擬禁止在公共浴室、廁所裝置攝影機

2017-12-24

◎茅毅

The Cabinet approved a draft bill Tuesday that calls for banning the installation of all filming or photographing devices at public bathhouses, restrooms and other places vulnerable to privacy violations.

（南韓）內閣週二通過一項法律草案，要求禁止在公共澡堂、廁所和隱私易遭侵犯的其他場所，裝置所有錄影或攝影器材。

The legislation, which the Ministry of the Interior and Safety plans to submit to the National Assembly for approval, is designed to close a legal loophole as the current law bans secret filming only, not the installation of filming devices.

行政安全部計劃提交國會通過的這項立法，旨在填補法律漏洞，因為現行法律僅禁止偷拍，未禁止裝置攝錄器材。

Under the proposed act, the installation of all such devices, including CCTV cameras, Internet-connected cameras, smartphones and wearable cameras, is banned at public bathhouses, dressing rooms, public restrooms and other vulnerable places, officials said.

官員表示，按照此一提案，包括閉路電視攝影機、網路攝影機、智慧型手機與穿戴式攝影機在內的這類器材，一律禁止裝置在公共浴室、更衣室、公廁及其他易遭偷拍的地點。

Violations will be punished with fines of up to 50 million won. According to the National Police Agency, the number of hidden camera crimes, which stood at 2,400 in 2012 rose to 6,623 in 2014 but declined to 5,185 last year.

違者將被處以最高5000萬韓元罰款。據警察廳指出，2012年，偷拍罪行有2400起，14年增至6623起，但去年降至5185起。

《新聞辭典》

vulnerable：形容詞，脆弱的、易受傷的、易受攻擊的。Small companies are quite vulnerable during economic recession.（經濟衰退時期，小公司生存很不容易。）

loophole：名詞，漏洞、小孔（洞）。The company employed lawyers to find out loopholes in the Air Pollution Control Act.（這家公司請律師找出「空氣污染防制法」的漏洞。）

propose：動詞，提（建）議、推薦。The lawmaker proposed a boycott of the meeting.（這名議員提議杯葛會議。）