《中英對照讀新聞》An art exhibition portrays Putin as a superhero 一項藝術展將普廷描繪成超級英雄

2017-12-19

◎陳正健

In a new Moscow art exhibition titled “SUPERPUTIN,” Russian president Vladimir Putin is portrayed as a superhero.

在莫斯科一場主題為「超級普廷」的新藝術展中，俄羅斯總統弗拉迪米爾．普廷被描繪為超級英雄。

Thirty paintings and sculptures of Putin will be on display at the UMAM museum until Jan. 15. They include artworks depicting him as Santa Claus, a Roman emperor and an athlete. The artworks at the exhibition show Putin cuddling a leopard, riding in shining armor atop a bear and slamming down judo opponents.

30件普廷的繪畫與雕刻，將在UMAM博物館展示至明年1月15日。作品包括將他描繪成耶誕老人、羅馬帝王和運動選手的藝術品。展出的藝品顯示，普廷擁抱著豹、穿著閃亮盔甲騎在熊上、並摔倒柔道對手。

Organizers said in a statement that the exhibition seeks to depict Putin as a “modern superhero ... whose many talents and skills can fittingly be characterized as ‘supertalents’ and ‘superpowers.’”

展覽主辦單位發表聲明指出，這場展覽試圖將普廷描繪成一名「現代超級英雄，他的許多才能和技能，可恰當地被描繪為『超級才能』和「超級能力』」。

The exhibit opened last week, coincidentally on the same day Putin announced he would seek reelection in 2018. It is believed that he will run unopposed, and victory would see him extend his term as president until 2024, becoming Russia’s longest serving leader since Stalin

這場展覽於上週開幕，正好是普廷宣布尋求2018年連任總統當天。據信他將在沒有對手的情況下參選，勝選將使其總統任期延伸至2024年，成為自史達林以來在位最久的俄國領袖。

新聞辭典

cuddle：動詞，擁抱，摟抱。例句：She likes to cuddle her doll.（她喜歡擁抱她的娃娃。）

fittingly：副詞，恰當地，適宜地。例句：He was dressed fittingly for the prom.（他的舞會裝扮適宜。）

unopposed：形容詞，無對手的，無競爭的。例句：The governor is running unopposed in the March Democratic primary.（該州長在沒有對手的情況下角逐3月舉行的民主黨初選。）