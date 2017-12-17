《中英對照讀新聞》President’s treat︰ Moon delivers 350 pizzas to finance officials 總統請客：文在寅外送350張披薩給財政部官員

2017-12-17

◎ 茅毅

President Moon Jae-in hosted a rare pizza party for finance ministry officials on Wednesday. Cheong Wa Dae delivered 350 pizzas to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance in Sejong City, along with hundreds of bottles of soda and side dishes.

（南韓）總統文在寅週三為財政部官員舉辦罕見的披薩派對。青瓦台外送350張披薩至位於世宗市的企劃財政部，還有數百瓶汽水和副食。

The pizza party, the first of its kind thrown by Moon, was to celebrate the passage of the 428.8 trillion won budget for 2018, and a bill for tax reform, at the National Assembly on Wednesday. "It is also a gift to encourage the officials to continue to work hard on stabilizing the economy and household debt," a Cheong Wa Dae official said.

此乃文在寅首度舉辦這種披薩派對，旨在慶祝國會週三通過2018年度的428.8兆韓元預算及一項稅改案。一位青瓦台官員說，「這場餐會也是一份禮物，用以鼓勵該部同仁繼續在穩定經濟和家庭債務上努力」。

The bills got final endorsement after days of fierce debate between the ruling and opposition parties. Cheong Wa Dae said the pizza party cost 4 million won. It bought the pizzas at Pizza Maru, a local brand with 530 outlets across the country.

歷經執政與在野黨間數日的激辯後，這些議案終獲通過。青瓦台表示，這些披薩共花400萬韓元，向在全國擁有530家門市的本土品牌「Pizza Maru」訂購。

新聞辭典

deliver：動詞，外（傳）送、投遞、發表。The postman delivered the package to me.（郵差遞送包裹給我。）

side dish：指副餐、配菜。He has mashed potatoes as a side dish every day for lunch.（他每天午餐吃馬鈴薯泥當作配菜。）

stabilize：動詞，使穩（安）定、使穩固。The ship was stabilized by throwing out the remaining ballast.（船隻藉由拋棄剩餘的壓艙物而穩定。）