《中英對照讀新聞》Finland baker launches bread made from crushed crickets－芬蘭麵包師傅推出碎蟋蟀做成的麵包

2017-12-16

◎周虹汶

Finnish bakery and food service company Fazer launched on Thursday what it said was the world’s first insect-based bread to be offered to consumers in stores.

芬蘭麵包店暨餐飲公司「法澤」週四推出了它自稱全球首款拿蟲當主原料提供給商店顧客的麵包。

The bread, made from flour ground from dried crickets as well as wheat flour and seeds, contains more protein than normal wheat bread. Each loaf contains about 70 crickets and costs 3.99 euros, compared with 2 to 3 euros for a regular wheat loaf.

這款用乾燥蟋蟀磨粉以及小麥麵粉和種子做成的麵包，比正常全麥麵包的蛋白質含量更高。和一般一塊全麥麵包賣2至3歐元相比，蟋蟀麵包每塊包括了將近70隻蟋蟀，要價3.99歐元。

"It offers consumers with a good protein source and also gives them an easy way to familiarize themselves with insect-based food," said Juhani Sibakov, head of innovation at Fazer Bakeries.

「法澤麵包店」創新部門主管朱哈尼．希巴科夫說，「它提供消費者良好的蛋白質來源，也給他們一個更簡單管道來熟悉昆蟲為主的食物。」

"I don’t taste the difference... It tastes like bread," said Sara Koivisto, a student from Helsinki after trying the new product.

來自赫爾辛基的學生莎拉．科伊維斯托試過這款新產品後說，「我吃不出來有什麼不同… 它嚐起來就像麵包。」

In Western countries, edible bugs are gaining traction in niche markets, particularly among those seeking a gluten-free diet or wanting to protect the environment because farming insects uses less land, water and feed than animal husbandry. （Reuters）

在西方國家，食用昆蟲於特定族群市場的受歡迎程度正與日俱增，尤其是在那些追求無麩質飲食或想保護環境者之間，因為養殖昆蟲和畜牧業相比，所用的土地、水、飼料較少。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

crush：動詞，指壓破、弄皺、擠榨；名詞，指粉碎、女子對男性的迷戀、擁擠的人群、果汁飲料。例句：The government is trying to crush the pro-democracy movement.（政府正試圖鎮壓這場民主運動。）

traction：名詞，指拖拉、牽引力、附著摩擦力。gain traction意指受歡迎程度增加。例句：The product is gaining traction among consumers.（這項產品愈來愈受消費者喜愛。）

husbandry：名詞，指事物、資源的管理；農業；飼養業。例句：He gave a lecture on crop and animal husbandry.（他就農牧業發表演講。）