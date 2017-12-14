《中英對照讀新聞》 Sleeping alongside your dog can help you get a better night’s rest, claims study－研究主張，愛犬陪在身邊讓你更好睡

2017-12-14

◎孫宇青

If you always consign your dog to the kitchen or living room when you go to bed, it may be time to rethink your choices. According to a new study from the Mayo Clinic, sleeping alongside your dog may actually improve your sleep quality.

如果你總在睡前將愛犬打發到廚房或客廳，該是重新思考你的決定的時候了。美國知名醫療機構「梅約診所」一項最新研究指出，和你的狗狗一起睡覺，其實可以改善睡眠品質。

The researchers spent four month assessing whether having a dog in the bedroom would disturb or help sleep. 40 healthy adults without sleep disorders took part with their dogs, none of whom were under six months old.

研究者耗時4個月，探討讓狗狗待在臥室將會干擾還是幫助睡眠。40名健康、無睡眠障礙的成年人與各自的狗狗一起參與研究，這些狗狗至少6個月大。

The study found that regardless of the size of the dog, having this four-legged friend in the room improved sleep quality.

研究發現，不論狗狗身型大小，讓這個4隻腳的朋友待在房裡，可改善睡眠品質。

"Most people assume having pets in the bedroom is a disruption, but we found that many people actually find comfort and a sense of security from sleeping with their pets." Lois Krahn, a specialist at the Center for Sleep Medicine on Mayo Clinic’s Arizona campus said.

梅約診所亞利桑那州分院睡眠醫學中心專家路易斯．克朗指出：「多數人以為讓寵物待在臥室是干擾，但我們發現，其實許多人都因為和寵物睡在一起，而獲得慰藉和安全感。」

"Today, many pet owners are away from their pets for much of the day, so they want to maximize their time with them when they are home. Having them in the bedroom at night is an easy way to do that."

「現今，許多飼主一天中待在寵物身邊的時間不多，所以在家時想盡可能花時間陪伴牠們。晚上讓寵物待在臥室，就是最簡單的方法。」

《新聞辭典》

consign：動詞，託付；打發。例句：The thieves were consigned to the police station.（這些小偷被送進警察局。）

disorder：名詞，混亂；不適。例句：He had a mild stomach disorder.（他胃部輕微不適。）

maximize：動詞，最大化。例句：We ought to maximize space.（我們應該充分利用空間。）