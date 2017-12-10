《中英對照讀新聞》CIA recruits Korean-speaking agents－美國中央情報局招募會說韓語的探員

2017-12-10

◎茅毅

In a Nov. 28 posting on Twitter, the CIA wrote: "Speak Korean? US citizen with a college degree? Interest in national security? Your skills are needed here." The CIA didn’t explain why it recruits Korean-speaking agents.

美國中情局11月28日在推特上的貼文寫道，「說韓語嗎？是擁有學士學位的美國公民嗎？對國家安全有興趣嗎？這裡需要您的技能。」中情局並未說明其為何招募能操韓語的探員。

The Korea Times explored the CIA website and the position seems to be a Directorate of Operations Language Officer.

「韓國時報」瀏覽中情局網站，該職位似乎為該局行動處語言官。

The position requires "advanced foreign language skills combined with cultural experience and expertise to producing high-quality, accurate, and timely translations, interpretations, and other language-related support to DO （Directorate of Operations） clandestine operations," according to the website.

根據該網站，此一職務要求「高級的外語能力」，兼具文化經驗及專業，能產製高品質、正確且及時的翻譯、口譯和其他對行動處之秘密行動有關的語言支援。

Applicants need to have native or near-native-level fluency in Korean. The CIA is also recruiting agents fluent in Arabic, Chinese Mandarin, Dari/Pashto, Persian/Farsi and Russian. Selected agents are generally assigned to the Washington, D.C. area, but have opportunities for overseas travel, the website said.

應徵者需要母語或接近母語的韓語流利度。該網站提到，中情局亦正招募阿拉伯語、中國普通話、達利語／普什圖語、波斯語及俄語流利的探員。錄取探員通常被分發到華盛頓特區地區，但有機會派赴海外。

《新聞辭典》

recruit：動詞，招（徵）募、聘僱、增補。Charities are always trying to recruit volunteers to help their work.（慈善團體總試圖招募志工來協助其工作。）

explore：動詞，探勘、探險、探究。Let’s explore the possibilities for improvement.（讓我們一探改進的可能性。）

clandestine：形容詞，秘密（暗中）的。He has been having a clandestine affair with his secretary for three years.（他至今與其秘書已私通3年。）