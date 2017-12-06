《中英對照讀新聞》Libya opens investigation into slave auctions－ 利比亞對奴隸拍賣事件展開調查

2017-12-06

◎魏國金

Libyan authorities have launched a formal investigation into slave auctions in the country following an exclusive CNN report. "A high-level committee has been convened encompassing representatives from all the security apparatus to oversee this investigation," Anes Alazabi, an official with the internationally recognized government of Libya’s Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency, told CNN.

在美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）的一則獨家報導後，利比亞當局對該國的奴隸拍賣事件展開正式調查。「一個負責監督這起調查、包含所有安全機關代表的高層委員會已經召開，」國際承認的利比亞政府「反非法移民署」官員阿拉札比告訴CNN說。

Last week, CNN published a report on modern slavery in Libya, featuring a video that reportedly was shot in August and appeared to show a man selling African migrants for farm work. "Big strong boys," the man said. "400 … 700 … 800," he called out the mounting prices. The men were eventually sold for about $400 each, CNN reported.

上週，CNN刊出一則利比亞現代奴隸的報導，特點是一部據稱攝於8月、似乎顯示一名男子販賣非洲移民從事農作的影片。「強壯的大男孩，」男子說。「400...700...800，」他高喊越來越高的價格。這些人最後以每人約400美元的價格售出，CNN報導說。

Following the CNN report, demonstrators took to the streets in Paris and other cities to express their outrage. Several world leaders spoke out as well. The chairman of the African Union, Guinean President Alpha Condé, called it a "despicable trade".

在CNN的報導後，示威者湧上巴黎與其他城市的街頭，表達憤怒。一些世界領袖也大聲疾呼。非洲聯盟主席、幾內亞總統孔戴說，這是「卑劣的交易」。

However, rights advocates caution that real action may be slow in coming. "People are rightfully outraged," Human Rights Watch researcher Hanan Salah said. "But don’t hold your breath that anything real is going to happen."

然而，人權倡議人士警告，真正的行動可能慢半拍。「人們理所當然地被激怒，」「人權觀察」組織研究員薩拉赫說，「但別期望會有任何真正的事發生。」

《新聞辭典》

exclusive：獨家的。例句：She had an exclusive interview with Dalai Lama.（她專訪達賴喇嘛。）

slow in coming：姍姍來遲、緩不濟急。例句：The firefighters were slow in coming.（消防人員姍姍來遲。）

not hold one’s breath：別抱期待、別當真。例句：She said she might show up on time but don’t hold your breath.（她說她會準時出現，可是你別當真。）