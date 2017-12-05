《中英對照讀新聞》Macron vows to make French the world’s first language 馬克宏誓言讓法語成為世界第一語言

2017-12-05

◎陳正健

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to make French the most spoken language in the world during his latest speech.

法國總統埃瑪紐耶爾．馬克宏在最近一場演說中誓言，要讓法語成為世界上最多人說的語言。

Macron is currently on a tour of West African nations. Speaking to students at a lecture in Burkina Faso, he attempted to strengthen ties with former French colonies and revealed his aims. He said："French will be the first language of Africa…perhaps of the world."

馬克宏正在西非國家訪問。在布吉納法索對學生發表演說時，他試圖強化與前法國殖民地的關係，並揭露他的目標。他表示：「法語將成為非洲的第一語言…或許還是世界第一。」

French is currently the fifth most spoken language, falling behind Mandarin, English, Spanish and Arabic. An estimated 75million people speak the language of France as their first language with an additional 153million having it as their second language.

法語是當前使用人數第五多的語言，排在中文普通話、英語、西班牙語和阿拉伯語之後。估計有7500萬人以法語為第一語言，另外還有1億5300萬人以它為第二語言。

Macron added that French has a future in the region and should not be seen as a "relic of a colonial power". He stated："It is not just a heritage to be protected. It has a future and this future is playing out in Africa."

馬克宏還說，法語在該地區有前景，不應被視為「殖民勢力的遺跡」。他說明：「它（法語）不只是應該保護的遺產。它有前景，而這個前景正在非洲出現。」

新聞辭典

pledge：動詞，誓言，保證。例句：I pledged myself to fulfil the promise I had made.（我誓言實踐自己的承諾。）

relic：名詞，遺物，遺跡。例句：These bones are the relics of a 12th-century saint.（這些骨頭是一名12世紀聖人的遺物。）

play out：動詞片語，展開，出現，逐漸發生。例句：The debate will play out in the media over the next week or two.（這場辯論將於一到兩週內在媒體上展開。）