《中英對照讀新聞》NASA took the 1st, astonishing aerial photos of the giant new Antarctic iceberg 美國國家航太總署捕捉到首張驚人的南極新巨型冰山空拍照

2017-12-04

◎劉宜庭

Each Antarctic spring and summer, NASA flies special aircraft over the continent to keep tabs on how global warming is altering the landscape. The agency does the same in the Arctic each summer, for a project known as Operation IceBridge.

每逢南極的春季和夏季，美國航太總署都會駕駛特殊飛機橫跨這塊大陸，密切監看全球暖化如何改變地表地形。該機構每逢北極的夏季，也會執行相同的任務、一項名為「冰橋運作」的專案。

A NASA P-3 Orion aircraft flew from Ushuaia, Argentina, out over the Larsen C Ice Shelf, including the new, Delaware-sized iceberg that the shelf gave birth to sometime between July 10 and July 12 of this year. The iceberg, named A-68, was one of the largest ever observed on Earth.

航太總署一架P-3獵戶座飛機自阿根廷烏斯華雅飛越「拉森C冰棚」，其中包括一座新形成、德拉瓦州大小的冰山，它在今年7月10日至12日之間，自「拉森C冰棚」誕生。該座A-68冰山是地球上迄今所觀測到最巨大的冰山之一。

The NASA images, posted to the agency’s social media accounts, constitute the first time we’ve seen this iceberg up close with the human eye. Until now, all the views of it have been with the aid of remote sensing, primarily using satellites that could pierce the Antarctic winter darkness using specially-designed instruments.

這些發佈在美國航太總署社群媒體上的照片，是人類首次直接用雙眼近距離觀測A-68冰山。迄今，所有的A-68冰山影像都得借助遙測，主要是使用衛星，其上配備著能看清楚南極冬季黑夜景象的專用儀器。

新聞辭典

antarctic：名詞，南極；形容詞，南極的。例句：A deep trough divides the two parts of the antarctic.（南極被一道深槽分成兩部分。）

arctic：名詞，北極；形容詞，北極的。例句：Sleds pulled by dogs are in common use in the arctic.（北極地區經常使用狗拉的雪橇。）

iceberg：名詞，冰山、流冰。例句：Iceberg A-68 won’t immediately add to sea level rise.（A-68冰山不會立即導致海平面上升。）