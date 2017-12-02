《中英對照讀新聞》Trump donates third-quarter salary to health department－川普捐出第三季薪水給衛生部

2017-12-02

◎周虹汶

President Donald Trump has donated his third-quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help fight the opioid epidemic.

總統唐納．川普把他的第三季薪水捐給衛生及公共服務部，幫助對抗鴉片類藥物氾濫。

Acting Health Secretary Eric Hargan on Thursday accepted a check from the president in the amount of $100,000. Trump previously donated salary in the amounts of $78,333 and $100,000 to the National Park Service and the Education Department, respectively.

衛生代理部長埃里克．哈爾根週四接受了來自總統的10萬美元面額支票。川普之前把金額7萬8333美元和10萬美元的薪水分別捐給國家公園管理局和教育部。

Hargan said the donation will be put toward the cost of planning and designing a large-scale public awareness campaign about the dangers of opioid addiction.

哈爾根說，這筆捐款會被用在補貼規劃及設計大規模提高民眾對鴉片類藥物成癮危險性的公共意識運動上的成本。

Hargan said 175 people die every day from drug overdose.

哈爾根說，每天有175人因藥物過量死亡。

As a candidate, Trump had promised not to take a salary, which is $400,000 annually. By law, he must be paid, so he is donating the money.

身為候選人，川普曾承諾不拿每年40萬美元的薪水。根據法律，他須支薪，所以他把錢捐出來。

Taxpayers can write off such donations, potentially lowering their income taxes. （AP）

納稅人可用這類捐款抵稅，或許能減少所得稅。（美聯社）

《新聞辭典》

respectively：副詞，指各自地、分別地。例句：We finished first and second respectively.（我們分別拿下第一、二名。）

put toward：片語動詞，指拿錢補貼。例句：My grandma gave me some money to put towards a dress.（我奶奶給了我一些錢補助我買洋裝。）

write off：片語動詞，指流利寫下、損失、毀掉、註銷。例句：With several meetings, yesterday was a complete write-off.（連開好幾個會，昨天整個浪費掉。）