中英對照讀新聞》Fired teacher runs for school board 被開除的教師競選校董會成員

2017-12-01

◎張沛元

A former Ohio teacher, fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, now is running to for spot on the very same board which terminated him.

（美國）俄亥俄州1名因為與學生有不當關係而遭開除的前任教師，如今要競選當初讓他丟差的學校的董事會成員。

Mark Bollinger, a former teacher and coach at River Valley High School, is vying for one of the three seats on the board up for election in November.

河谷高中前任教師兼教練馬克．波林傑要在11月的選舉中，爭取該校校董會改選的3個席次中的1席。

Bollinger was fired in 2015 for having a relationship with a student while she was in high school and then pursuing her after she graduated.

波林傑在2015年被開除，因為他在1名女學生還在校時與之交往以及在女方畢業後追求她。

The superintendent of the River Valley School district said there is little doubt about what Bollinger did. James Peterson cites an Ohio Attorney General’s investigation that showed Bollinger gave alcohol to two teens, had meetings with a teen on deserted roads in which the two kissed, and then pursued the teen to college where they had sex.

河谷高中學區的教育總監表示，波林傑過去的犯行無庸置疑。詹姆斯．彼得森以俄亥俄州檢察總長的調查佐證，顯示波林傑提供酒類給2名青少年、與1名青少年在荒涼道路上見面且在此與之接吻，以及在該名青少年念大學時持續追求對方並與之發生性關係。

新聞辭典

run for something：片語動詞，競選。例句："I am officially running for president of the United States, and we are going to make our country great again," Donald Trump said in his 2015 presidential announcement speech.（「我正式參選美國總統，我們將讓我們的國家再度偉大，」唐納．川普在他的2015年宣布參選總統的演說中如是說。）

the very same：慣用語，完全相同的。

there is little／no doubt （that）：慣用語，肯定是，無庸置疑。例句：If there is a doubt, there is no doubt.（倘若心有疑慮，那肯定是有令人疑慮之處。）