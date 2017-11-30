中英對照讀新聞》’Maybe the smog can bring us together’: toxic air chokes Pakistan and India 「也許霧霾可以團結我們」：毒空氣讓巴基斯坦和印度窒息

2017-11-30

Parts of Pakistan have been enveloped by deadly smog in recent weeks, with the city of Lahore suffering almost as badly as the Indian capital New Delhi.

巴基斯坦部分地區近幾週被致命霧霾籠罩，拉合爾市的受害情況和印度首都新德里不相上下。

Some residents in Lahore have said they can’t see beyond their outstretched arm. The level of PM 2.5 has been set at "hazardous" over the past week.

拉合爾市部分居民表示，手臂張開的距離之外，什麼都看不見。PM2.5指數過去一週都顯示為「有害」。

At its peak, Lahore’s levels of PM 2.5 were more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s safe limit. Flights have been cancelled, schools have shut and traffic jams and accidents have gridlocked the streets. One doctor in New Delhi said pollution in the city was worse than smoking 50 cigarettes a day.

拉合爾市PM2.5指數達最高峰時，比世界衛生組織的安全標準高出逾30倍。班機取消、學校關閉，交通堵塞和交通意外癱瘓大街小巷。新德里一名醫生指出，市內的汙染程度比一天抽50根菸還糟糕。

The causes of the air pollution are vehicle and industrial emissions, seasonal dust, and crop burning. Since the problems are not limited to a single nation, it is time for cooperation between India and Pakistan to address the issue.

空汙的來源包括車輛和工業廢氣排放、季節性揚塵和焚燒作物等。由於問題不是發生在單一國家，印度和巴基斯坦是時候合作解決問題了。

Shafqat Kakakhel, former deputy executive director of the UN Environment Program, emphasizes that “political leadership needs to wake up to this. Maybe the smog can bring us together.”

聯合國環境規劃署前副秘書長沙夫卡特．卡卡海爾強調：「政治領袖必須認清現實，也許霧霾能促使我們團結。」

新聞辭典

choke：動詞，窒息。例句：The smoke of burning straw almost choked me.（焚燒稻草的煙嗆得我透不過氣。）

hazardous：形容詞，有害的。例句：Hazardous industrial waste polluted the river.（有害的工業廢棄物汙染整條河川。）

wake up to：片語，意識到。例句：Roy has not woken up to his serious situation.（羅伊尚未意識到自己的危險處境。）