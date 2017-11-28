《中英對照讀新聞》Japan: More than four million middle-aged ’parasite singles’ still live with their elderly parents 日本：超過4百萬中年「單身寄生蟲」仍與年老父母同住

2017-11-28

◎陳正健

Millions of middle-aged singles in Japan still live with their elderly parents and depend on them financially, research has revealed, contributing to the county’s falling birth rate and ageing population.

研究揭露，日本數百萬中年單身族仍與他們的年老父母同住，並在財務上依賴他們，促使該國生育率下降及人口老化。

Japan had an estimated 4.5 million unemployed - or underemployed - and unmarried 35-to 54-year-olds who still lived at home in 2016. They have been dubbed "parasite singles" by researchers. Sociologist Masahiro Yamada coined the term in 1997.

日本於2016年據估計有450萬失業、半失業及未婚的35歲至54歲人口仍住在家中。他們被研究人員稱為「單身寄生蟲」。社會學家山田昌弘在1997年創造了這個名詞。

"During the ’bubble economy’ until the mid-1990s, the 20-somethings were happily amusing themselves. They thought by the time they were in their 30s, they’d be married," Mr Yamada told Reuters. "But one-third never married and are now around age 50."

「在直到1990年代中期的『泡沫經濟』時代，當時的20幾歲年輕人快樂地自娛，認為自己30幾歲時就會結婚。」山田先生告訴路透：「但有3分之1從未結婚，現齡已是50歲左右。」

"About 20 per cent of middle-aged stay-at-home singles rely solely on parents for support. When their parents pass away they could become a burden on the state. Once they use up inherited assets and savings, when nothing is left, they will go on the dole," Mr Yamada said.

山田先生表示：「約有20%的中年單身人口待在家裡，僅仰賴他們父母的支持。當他們的父母過世，他們可能成為國家的負擔。一旦他們用完繼承的資產和存款，當一無所有，他們將開始領救濟金過活。」

新聞辭典

underemployed：形容詞，半失業的，未充分就業的。例句：He was underemployed and not satisfied with his work.（他屬於半失業，並且不滿他的工作。）

dub：動詞，把…稱為，給…取綽號。例句：The murderer was dubbed by the newspapers "the Angel of Death".（該名兇手被報紙稱為「死亡天使」。）

go on the dole：動詞片語：開始領救濟金。例句：If I can’t find any work within a month, I’ll have to go on the dole.（如果我一個月內無法找到任何工作，我將必須開始領救濟金。）