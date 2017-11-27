中英對照讀新聞》Montrealers embracing Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales 蒙特婁民眾響應「黑色星期五」和「網路星期一」特賣

2017-11-27

◎劉宜庭

When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it took some time for Quebec retailers to really start following the lead of their American counterparts. But a new survey shows that more and more Quebecers are embracing the sales that have become the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season.

說到特賣節日「黑色星期五」和「網路星期一」，加拿大魁北克的零售商可是花了些時日才真正開始追隨美國同行的腳步。然而，最新調查顯示，愈來愈多魁北克人響應這些已成為非正式「假日季節」開端的特賣節日。

Market research company L’Observateur surveyed 950 Quebec consumers in the first week of November to find out just how popular the shopping trend has gotten in the province. Michelle Rivard, president of the firm, says the percentage of Quebecers who take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales has jumped by 20 per cent over last year. "What we found this year is that consumers tell us that they will spend approximately $342 on average, which makes $946 million of spending that will occur from today until next Monday."

11月首週，市場研究公司「觀察家」調查950名魁北克消費者，了解這些購物風潮在該地區有多受歡迎。總經理米歇爾．利瓦特說，魁北克人響應「黑色星期五」和「網路星期一」的百分比，比去年大幅增加20％。「我們今年發現，消費者的預期平均消費金額約342美元，也就是說自黑色星期五至網路星期一，總消費額將達到9億4600萬美元。」

新聞辭典

Black Friday：名詞，黑色星期五。例句：Black Friday is an informal name for the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which has been regarded as the beginning of the country’s Christmas shopping season since 1952.（「黑色星期五」是美國對「感恩節」隔日的非正式稱呼，自1952年開始被視為美國「耶誕購物季節」的開端。）

Cyber Monday：名詞，網路星期一。例句：Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, which was created by marketing companies to persuade people to shop online.（「網路星期一」是美國銷售公司針對「感恩節」後首個週一所創立的銷售用語，旨在鼓動人們透過網路購物。）

holiday season：名詞，假日季節。例句：The Christmas season, also called the festive season,the holiday season, is generally considered to run from late November to early January.（「耶誕節期」也被稱為「節慶季節」、「假日季節」，通常是指11月下旬至1月初。）