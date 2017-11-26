中英對照讀新聞》Seoul bus fleet to go electric starting 2018首爾公車車隊將自2018年開始電動化

2017-11-26

◎茅毅

Seoul City announced Thursday that it plans to change its bus fleet with 7,427 buses, from compressed natural gas-fueled buses to electric vehicles in the coming decade.

首爾特別市週四宣布，擬以7427輛公車更換其（現有的）公車車隊，接下來10年，從以壓縮天然氣為燃料的巴士，換成電動公車。

The capital city said, as the initial step, 40 electric buses will replace the corresponding CNG buses in 2018. The road map is to replace 4,030 more buses by 2025. Seoul City further hopes to change the remaining 3,000 buses from 2026.

該首都城市表示，40輛電動公車將於2018年汰換相同數量的壓縮天然氣公車，目標是要在2025年前再更換4030輛公車。首爾市並希望自2026年起，汰換剩餘的3000輛公車。

An electric bus model with a 300-kilometer range was recently produced, enabling the plan. Previous models, able to run between 100 to 200 kilometers with a single charge, were difficult to utilize for long-distance routes.

一輛可行駛300公里距離的電動巴士原型車甫問世，使此一計畫成為可能。以前的原型車，單次充電行駛里程僅在100至200公里之間，難以用於長距離的路線。

City officials are worried that some bus operators might disagree with the new plan. It is to offer a subsidy of 250 million won to the operators for buying a single electric bus, which costs around 500 million won.

首爾市官員擔心，部分公車業者或許不同意這項新計畫。購入一輛要價約5億韓元的電動公車，該市將提供2.5億韓元的補助金。

新聞辭典

compress：動詞，壓縮、簡化。The course compresses one year’s training into 3 months.（該課程將為期1年的訓練精簡為3個月。）

correspond：動詞，相符（當）、一致。The American FBI corresponds to the British MI5.（美國的聯邦調查局相當於英國的軍情五處。）

utilize：動詞，利用。Vitamin C helps your body utilize the iron present in your diet.（維他命C有助你的身體利用飲食中所含的鐵質。）