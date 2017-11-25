中英對照讀新聞》British embassy cat in Jordan appointed chief mouser／英國駐約旦大使館貓被指派為首席捕鼠員

2017-11-25

◎周虹汶

At the British embassy to Jordan, a former rescue cat is settling into his new position as chief mouser.

一隻先前住收容所的貓，在英國駐約旦大使館對首席捕鼠員這個新職務，顯得適得其所。

"Lawrence of Abdoun" is a fluffy black-and-white tom who, according to his Twitter feed, reports directly to the Foreign Office’s Palmerston, a cat that delights his 57,000 followers with regular updates from the ministry in Whitehall via @DiploMog.

「阿布東的勞倫斯」是一隻毛蓬蓬的黑白公貓，根據牠的推特訊息，牠的直屬上司是外交部的帕瑪斯頓——後者是一隻在白廳外交部內使用@DiploMog帳號，定期更新消息，取悅5萬7000位跟隨者的貓。

Lawrence, named after T.E. Lawrence, a British military officer who fought alongside Arabs against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War, has already gained 2,500 followers since being adopted from an animal shelter last month.

根據第一次世界大戰和阿拉伯人並肩對抗鄂圖曼帝國的英國軍官湯瑪斯．愛德華．勞倫斯而命名，勞倫斯自從上月從一家動物收容所被收養來以後，已有2500名跟隨者。

Abdoun is the neighborhood of Amaan where the embassy is located.

阿布東是使館所在地安曼的一處區域。

"Apart from his mousing duties, he reaches out to followers on Twitter. What’s quite interesting is the British public are seeing the U.K embassy in Jordan in a different light," said Deputy Ambassador Laura Dauban.

副大使勞拉．多丹說：「除了捕鼠責任，牠還在推特和追隨者打成一片。相當有趣的是，英國大眾正從一個不同的角度看待英國駐約旦大使館。」

Tweeting under the name @LawrenceDipCat, Lawrence has discovered the perils of social media, and has even been fat-shamed by trolls.（Reuters）

用@LawrenceDipCat之名推文，勞倫斯已領略到社群媒體的險惡，甚至被網路小白公開批評說太胖。（路透）

新聞辭典

settle into：片語動詞，指有頭緒、上正軌。例句：It took her a few months to settle into new life.（她花了好幾個月才適應新生活。）

reach out to：片語動詞，指為了幫忙或成為成員而溝通、打成一片、伸手接觸。例句：Let’s reach out to those in need.（讓我們一起對有困難的人伸出援手。）

troll：動詞，指輕鬆愉快的唱歌、以餌拖釣（魚）。當名詞時指的是北歐傳說中住在地下或洞穴中的巨人或侏儒。在網路時代troll被用來指稱是網路上刻意激怒他人的「網路小白」。