中英對照讀新聞》Panhandler turns down job offer, Michigan Honda dealership fires back 乞丐拒絕工作機會，密西根州本田汽車經銷商反擊

2017-11-24

◎張沛元

A Michigan car dealership’s response to a panhandler is going viral.

(美國)密西根州1家汽車經銷商對1名乞討者的回應在網路上爆紅。

The sign popped up in Brighton, Michigan, which is a suburb about an hour outside of Detroit, WSYR reports.

WSYR電視台報導,這面告示豎立於距離密西根州底特律約1小時(車程)的郊區布萊頓。

It reads: "Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10 per hour. He said, ’I make more than any of you,’ and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause."

告示上寫道:「請勿給這名乞討者任何東西。我們提供他時薪10美元的全職工作。他說,『我賺得比你們所有人還多』,他不要這份工作。請(把錢)捐給更值得的目的。」

Felicia Tubbs works across the street. She said that she sees a duo of panhandlers outside the dealership nearly every day.

在對街上班的費莉西亞.塔布斯說,她幾乎每天都會在那家汽車經銷商店外看到乞丐雙人組。

"I don’t like them standing there. No one else does, either. I think it’s great that the dealership put some effort into trying to get rid of them," Tubbs said.

「我不喜歡他們站在那裡。其他人也不喜歡。我覺得那家汽車經銷商願意想辦法趕他們走是很棒的事。」

新聞辭典

turn something down:慣用語,降低(音量),減少;往下摺;拒絕(請求或忠告)。例句:She always turned down his offer of help.(他提議幫忙,但她總是拒絕。)

fire (something) back (at someone or something):慣用語,反擊。例句:US President Donald Trump fired back at his critics on Twitter.(美國總統川普在推特上反擊批評他的人。)

get rid of something:慣用語,擺脫,除掉。