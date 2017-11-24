中英對照讀新聞》Panhandler turns down job offer, Michigan Honda dealership fires back 乞丐拒絕工作機會，密西根州本田汽車經銷商反擊

2017-11-24

◎張沛元

A Michigan car dealership’s response to a panhandler is going viral.

（美國）密西根州1家汽車經銷商對1名乞討者的回應在網路上爆紅。

The sign popped up in Brighton, Michigan, which is a suburb about an hour outside of Detroit, WSYR reports.

WSYR電視台報導，這面告示豎立於距離密西根州底特律約1小時（車程）的郊區布萊頓。

It reads: "Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10 per hour. He said, ’I make more than any of you,’ and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause."

告示上寫道：「請勿給這名乞討者任何東西。我們提供他時薪10美元的全職工作。他說，『我賺得比你們所有人還多』，他不要這份工作。請（把錢）捐給更值得的目的。」

Felicia Tubbs works across the street. She said that she sees a duo of panhandlers outside the dealership nearly every day.

在對街上班的費莉西亞．塔布斯說，她幾乎每天都會在那家汽車經銷商店外看到乞丐雙人組。

"I don’t like them standing there. No one else does, either. I think it’s great that the dealership put some effort into trying to get rid of them," Tubbs said.

「我不喜歡他們站在那裡。其他人也不喜歡。我覺得那家汽車經銷商願意想辦法趕他們走是很棒的事。」

新聞辭典

turn something down：慣用語，降低（音量），減少；往下摺；拒絕（請求或忠告）。例句：She always turned down his offer of help.（他提議幫忙，但她總是拒絕。）

fire (something) back (at someone or something)：慣用語，反擊。例句：US President Donald Trump fired back at his critics on Twitter.（美國總統川普在推特上反擊批評他的人。）

get rid of something：慣用語，擺脫，除掉。