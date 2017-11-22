《中英對照讀新聞》Sheep can learn to recognize human faces, research shows 研究顯示，羊能學習辨認人臉

2017-11-22

◎魏國金

Sheep learned to recognize four celebrities after being shown their pictures, according to a new study, suggesting the woolly animals have face-recognition abilities similar to humans and primates.

在對羊展現4位名人的照片後，羊學會認出他們，一份新研究指出，顯示這種毛茸茸的動物具備類似人與靈長類動物的人臉辨識能力。

In the study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, scientists trained eight sheep to recognize the faces of former president Obama, "Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson, British TV host Fiona Bruce and American actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Previous research had already shown sheep can recognize other sheep and familiar humans, but little was known if they can recognize unfamiliar faces from two-dimensional photographs.

在這份刊登於「皇家學會開放科學」期刊的研究中，科學家訓練8隻羊辨識前美國總統歐巴馬、電影「哈利波特」女演員艾瑪．華森、英國電視節目主持人布魯絲，以及美國演員傑克．葛倫霍的臉。此前的研究已顯示，羊可以認出其他的羊與熟悉的人類，但牠們是否能從平面照片中認出陌生臉孔，則幾乎一無所知。

In the experiment, scientists trained the sheep using food incentives to recognize the celebrity faces from a frontal photo of each. They then challenged the sheep by presenting two photographs and rewarded the sheep with food if they chose that of the celebrity.

在這項實驗中，科學家利用食物獎勵，訓練羊從每個名人的正面照片來辨識他們。接著出示兩張照片來挑戰羊，如果牠們選中正確的名人照片，即可獲得食物獎勵。

Researchers also tested whether sheep could still recognize the learned face if it was at a different angle. Sheep were able to perform this task at about 66 percent, which the researchers said was "a magnitude similar to that seen when humans perform this task."

研究人員也測試若是不同角度的照片，羊是否仍能辨識出看過的名人臉孔。羊完成這項任務的比例約66％，研究人員說，「該程度類似人類執行這種任務時的表現」。

新聞辭典

two-dimensional：平面的、缺乏深度的。例句：Some characters in this movie are two-dimensional.（這部電影的一些角色欠缺深度。）

incentive：刺激、獎勵的。例句：It seems that this incentive system has a big hole in it.（看來這項獎勵制度有很大的漏洞。）

magnitude：數量、範圍、地震規模。例句：The quake had a magnitude of 6.6.（地震規模6.6。）