《中英對照讀新聞》Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Katy Perry Banned From Performing in China 維多利亞的秘密時尚秀：凱蒂．佩芮中國演出遭封殺

2017-11-21

◎陳正健

American singer Katy Perry has been banned from getting a Chinese visa ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, where she was expected to perform.

美國歌手凱蒂．佩芮原定於上海「維多利亞的秘密時尚秀」進行表演，但在行前申請中國簽證遭拒。

Perry is allegedly banned from traveling to China because of what she wore during a 2015 performance in Taipei, Taiwan：a sequined dress embellished with sunflowers. She also wore a Taiwanese flag as a cape during her show, though whether or not she intended to make a political statement either through the dress or the flag is unclear.

佩芮被禁止前往中國，據稱是因為她2015年在台灣台北表演時的穿著：一件以太陽花點綴的亮片洋裝。她在表演時還以台灣國旗為披肩，但並不清楚她是否意圖以服裝或國旗做出政治聲明。

A source told Page Six that Perry had tried applying for a visa to enter China, but was denied by Chinese officials. They "comb through performing artists’ social media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country."

消息人士告訴美國媒體《第六頁》，佩芮曾試圖申請簽證進入中國，但遭中國官員拒絕。他們「徹查表演藝人的社群媒體及新聞報導，以了解他們是否做過任何被視為冒犯該國之舉。」

In addition to Perry, Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter. Tibet-supporter Lady Gaga was banned after meeting with the Dalai Lama.

除佩芮外，美國樂團「魔力紅」幾年前也曾被封殺，因為一名團員在「推特」上恭祝西藏精神領袖達賴喇嘛生日快樂。支持西藏的「女神卡卡」則在會見達賴喇嘛後慘遭封殺。

新聞辭典

allegedly：副詞，據稱，據說。例句：That’s where he allegedly killed his wife.（這就是據稱他殺害妻子的地方。）

embellished：動詞，點綴，修飾。例句：The ceiling was embellished with flowers and leaves.（天花板以花朵和葉子為點綴。）

comb through，動詞片語，徹底搜查。例句：We combed through the wreckage but still haven’t found any survivors.（我們徹底搜查殘骸，但仍未發現任何倖存者。）