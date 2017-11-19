《中英對照讀新聞》Science ministry to control R&D budget－南韓科技部將掌管研發預算

2017-11-19

◎茅毅

The science ministry will take control of the country’s budget for state research and development （R&D） of basic science beginning next year, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT, Sunday. This will also enable it to conduct independent analyses and feasibility studies of its R&D projects faster without having to gain prior approval from the finance ministry.

根據南韓科學技術情報通信部週日指出，自明年起，該部將接管基礎科學的國家研發預算。這也將讓科技部能更快地進行其研發計畫的獨立分析和可行性研究，無需取得財政部的事先核准。

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance had full authority over all budgetary matters. It not just set the upper limit of the science budget, but also executed the preliminary feasibility tests for 20 months. This will be reduced to six months following the handover.

南韓企劃財政部曾對一切預算事項擁有全權，不僅訂定該國科學預算的上限，亦執行20個月的初步可行性研究，在（該業務）移交後，將減至6個月。

Scientists and researchers have complained about the nation’s complex and time-consuming administrative steps before securing a budget from the government.

在取得政府（研究）經費前，科學家與研究人員抱怨得經歷南韓複雜且耗時的行政程序。

Since taking office in July, Science and ICT Minister Yoo Young-min has also insisted on the need for the government to simplify the budget execution and put more effort in helping researchers focus on their studies.

自7月就任以來，科學技術情報通信部部長俞英民也堅持南韓政府必須簡化預算執行，並更努力地協助研究人員專心研究。

《新聞辭典》

take control of：動詞片語，控制、掌（接）管。The Iraqi military has said it is preparing to take control of the autonomous Kurdistan Region’s border crossings.（伊拉克軍方已表示，正準備接管庫德族自治區的邊界通道。）

take office：動詞片語，到（就）職、上（就）任。When will the new Premier take office?（新總理何時走馬上任？）

simplify：動詞，簡化、精簡、使單純。We’re trying to simplify the regulations.（我們正試著簡化規則。）