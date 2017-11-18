《中英對照讀新聞》India gives ’king of sweets’ a geographical tag to end bitter rivalry－印度給了「甜點之王」地理標示標籤 終結激烈對抗

2017-11-18

◎周虹汶

India has awarded a "geographical indications" tag to rosogolla, the king of Indian sweets, after a years-long battle between two neighboring states over the ownership rights.

印度已授予印度甜點之王「奶豆腐湯圓」一張「地理標示」標籤，在兩鄰邦針對所有權長年論戰後。

Luscious rosogolla, or sweet cheese balls dripping with sugar syrup, have long been a favorite dessert across the Indian subcontinent and among the diaspora.

甜滋滋的「奶豆腐湯圓」，一種滴著糖漿的甜乳酪球，長久以來在印度次大陸與散居的印度人之間，一直是深受喜愛的甜點。

But two eastern states, West Bengal and Odisha, have been arguing over the origins of rosogolla, which means a ball of sweet. They consulted historians and produced old documents to support their claims.

但東部兩邦—西孟加拉邦以及奧里薩邦—一直以來爭論著意指甜丸的「奶豆腐湯圓」起源。他們請教歷史學家，並出示古老文件，以支持他們的主張。

On Tuesday, the federal commerce and industry ministry ruled that the sweet originated from West Bengal, giving it the coveted "geographical indications" tag.

週二，印度聯邦工商部判決，這樣甜點起源於西孟加拉邦，給了它眾人垂涎的「地理標示」標籤。

The World Trade Organisation says "geographical indications" defines a good as originating in a particular territory of a member, or a region or locality in that territory, where a given quality, reputation or other characteristic of the good is available.

世界貿易組織說，「地理標示」確定了一項商品源自於該組織某成員的一處特定領土，或是該領土內的某個區域或是地點，而商品在當地具有一定品質、聲譽或其他特性。

West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the decision saying in a Twitter post it was "sweet news for us all". （Reuters）

西孟加拉邦首席部長瑪瑪塔．班納吉讚許這項決定，在推特一篇貼文說，它是「我們所有人的甜美消息。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

rivalry：名詞，指競爭、對立。例句：Is there rivalry between them?（他們之間有嫌隙嗎？）

luscious：形容詞，指甜美膩人的、滿足感官的。例句：What I like most about the actress is her luscious lips.（我最喜歡那個女演員的地方，是她那性感的雙唇。）

drip：動詞，指滴下、充滿；名詞，指滴答聲、水滴、點滴。例句：Everything he said was dripping with sarcasm.（他說的每字每句充滿嘲諷。）