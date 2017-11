《中英對照讀新聞》India gives ’king of sweets’ a geographical tag to end bitter rivalry－印度給了「甜點之王」地理標示標籤 終結激烈對抗

2017-11-18

◎周虹汶

India has awarded a "geographical indications" tag to rosogolla, the king of Indian sweets, after a years-long battle between two neighboring states over the ownership rights.

印度已授予印度甜點之王「奶豆腐湯圓」一張「地理標示」標籤,在兩鄰邦針對所有權長年論戰後。

Luscious rosogolla, or sweet cheese balls dripping with sugar syrup, have long been a favorite dessert across the Indian subcontinent and among the diaspora.

甜滋滋的「奶豆腐湯圓」,一種滴著糖漿的甜乳酪球,長久以來在印度次大陸與散居的印度人之間,一直是深受喜愛的甜點。

But two eastern states, West Bengal and Odisha, have been arguing over the origins of rosogolla, which means a ball of sweet. They consulted historians and produced old documents to support their claims.

但東部兩邦—西孟加拉邦以及奧里薩邦—一直以來爭論著意指甜丸的「奶豆腐湯圓」起源。他們請教歷史學家,並出示古老文件,以支持他們的主張。

On Tuesday, the federal commerce and industry ministry ruled that the sweet originated from West Bengal, giving it the coveted "geographical indications" tag.

週二,印度聯邦工商部判決,這樣甜點起源於西孟加拉邦,給了它眾人垂涎的「地理標示」標籤。

The World Trade Organisation says "geographical indications" defines a good as originating in a particular territory of a member, or a region or locality in that territory, where a given quality, reputation or other characteristic of the good is available.

世界貿易組織說,「地理標示」確定了一項商品源自於該組織某成員的一處特定領土,或是該領土內的某個區域或是地點,而商品在當地具有一定品質、聲譽或其他特性。

West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the decision saying in a Twitter post it was "sweet news for us all". (Reuters)

西孟加拉邦首席部長瑪瑪塔.班納吉讚許這項決定,在推特一篇貼文說,它是「我們所有人的甜美消息。」(路透)

《新聞辭典》

rivalry:名詞,指競爭、對立。例句:Is there rivalry between them?(他們之間有嫌隙嗎?)

luscious:形容詞,指甜美膩人的、滿足感官的。例句:What I like most about the actress is her luscious lips.(我最喜歡那個女演員的地方,是她那性感的雙唇。)

drip:動詞,指滴下、充滿;名詞,指滴答聲、水滴、點滴。例句:Everything he said was dripping with sarcasm.(他說的每字每句充滿嘲諷。)