《中英對照讀新聞》Hotel splashes the cash with world’s 1st pure platinum bath 旅館斥資打造世界第一的純白金澡缸

2017-11-17

◎張沛元

Even the glistening gold of Donald Trump’s penthouse has got nothing on the latest accessory at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture, Japan － the world’s first pure-platinum bathtub, valued at 380 million yen.

就算是（美國總統）唐納．川普金碧輝煌的閣樓，也比不上日本千葉縣一家旅館的最新設備—全球第一個以純白金打造的澡缸，價值3億8000萬日圓。

The Ryugujo Spa Hotel Mikazuki Fujimitei has given the tub pride of place in its large observation bathroom on the 11th floor, from which Mount Fuji can be seen on clear days.

「龍宮城Spa飯店三日月富士見亭」讓這個白金澡缸占據重要地位，將其設於該飯店11樓、天氣晴朗時可眺望富士山的觀景大浴場。

The hotel also boasts another bathtub made of 18-karat gold, valued at 290 million yen.

該飯店還以另一個價值2億9000萬日圓的18K金澡缸為傲。

Both bathtubs were created by Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry KK and each measure 70 centimeters long, 120 cm wide and 65 cm tall. Some stainless steel was used to strengthen them.

這兩個澡缸皆由田中貴金屬工業株式會社打造，各為長70公分、寬120公分、高65公分。並使用不鏽鋼加以強化。

The Hotel Mikazuki group runs four hotels, all featuring gold bathtubs, which have proved popular among visitors.

三日月飯店集團旗下有4家飯店，每一家都有證實深受旅客歡迎的黃金澡缸。

新聞辭典

have nothing on someone or something：慣用語，沒有…來得好。例句：She’s a good dancer, but she’s got nothing on her sister.（她是個不錯的舞者，但沒有她姊姊跳得好。）

have/take pride of place：慣用語，占據最重要地位。例句：A big statue takes pride of place in the entrance hall of the building.（一尊大塑像占據這棟大樓入口大廳的顯著位置。）

boast：動詞，以擁有…（物）而自豪。