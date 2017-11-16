《中英對照讀新聞》10-year-old boy delivers baby brother as his mother goes into labor early／媽媽提前分娩 10歲男孩親自接生弟弟

2017-11-16

◎孫宇青

Ashly Moreau, from Sulphur, Louisiana, USA, woke up and went to the toilet on Friday morning, but she suddenly found her water had broken and her baby’s feet were coming out.

住在美國路易斯安那州薩爾弗市的艾希莉．莫洛，週五早上起床去上廁所時，突然發現自己羊水破了，而且小嬰兒的腳已經快要出來。

Moreau was home alone with her 11-month old daughter and 10-year-old son Jayden. Six weeks earlier than she was due, all she could do was call for her Jayden, who ran to the bathroom to see his mother bleeding and his new sibling’s feet - he was a breech baby.

莫洛當時與11個月大的女兒和10歲的兒子傑登待在家。由於提早6週分娩，她只能呼喚傑登，而傑登奔向廁所後，看見媽媽正在流血，也看到新生弟弟的腳先露出來—弟弟是臀位分娩的嬰兒。

Jayden decided to run to his grandmother’s house for help. She called the police, but since she just had surgery not long ago, she couldn’t get to Moreau herself.

傑登決定跑到奶奶家求救。奶奶打電話報警，但因為她剛動過手術，沒辦法親自去照顧莫洛。

Going back to his mother, Jayden asked his mom to tell him what to do. According to Moreau, he didn’t even look scared, but rather calm and brave.

傑登獨自回到媽媽身邊，要求媽媽告訴他怎麼做。莫洛表示，傑登看起來一點也不緊張，甚至相當冷靜、勇敢。

He pulled the baby’s legs while his mother pushed, and after a few minutes the newborn boy was out.

在媽媽使力同時，傑登負責拉著嬰兒的腳，幾分鐘後新生兒就出來了。

An ambulance arrived afterwards and the doctor said that it is Jayden that saved the lives of both his mother and baby brother.

救護車隨後趕到現場，醫生表示，救了媽媽和弟弟一命的正是傑登。

新聞辭典

deliver：動詞，接生；生（嬰兒）。例句：The family was in great joy when Jenny delivered twins this morning.（珍妮早上生了一對雙胞胎，全家都欣喜若狂。）

go into labor：慣用片語，開始分娩。例句：The baby was born two hours after she went into labor.（她開始分娩的兩小時後，嬰兒順利誕生。）

due：形容詞，預期的；到期的。例句：Her plane is due to arrive at midnight.（她的班機預計半夜才會抵達。）