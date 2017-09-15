《中英對照讀新聞》Alarm clock stuck in Pittsburgh man’s wall has been going off for nearly 13 years－卡在匹茲堡男子家牆內的鬧鐘持續響了近13年

2017-09-15

◎張沛元

Walls may not be able to talk, but they do ring for a Pittsburgh man who got an alarm clock stuck inside his wall during a DIY project gone wrong nearly 13 years ago.

牆也許不會說話，但卻為1名在近13年前自行裝修住家時出差錯把鬧鐘卡在牆內的（美國賓州）匹茲堡男子，發出聲響。

Back in September 2004, Ross Township resident Jerry Lynn was attempting to pass a TV wire through his living room wall and came up with a trick to help him pinpoint exactly where to knock a hole in the wall. He set an alarm clock to go off in 10 minutes, tied it to a string, and put it down an air vent.

時間回到2004年9月，羅斯鎮居民傑瑞．林恩在企圖把電視纜線穿過客廳牆壁時，想到一個讓自己能在牆上準確鑽洞的招數。他把鬧鐘綁在繩子上設定10分鐘後響，然後從通風口把鬧鐘放入牆內。

"As I was laying it down, all of a sudden I heard it go ’thunk!’ as it came loose," he told KDKA. "I thought, well, that’s not a real problem. You know, it’s still going to go off. And it did."

「當我把鬧鐘放下去，突然就聽到『咚』的一聲，它鬆脫了，」他告訴KDKA電視台。「我想，這也沒什麼大不了的。你知道，它還是會響。它的確響了。」

Now, in June 2017, that alarm clock is still ringing - not continuously, but daily, Lynn says.

如今，2017年6月，這個鬧鐘還在響—不是連續一直響，但每天響，林恩說。

He told KDKA he thought the problem would solve itself over time： "Maybe three, four months it’ll run out of battery. That was in September of 2004. It is still going off every day."

他告訴KDKA電視台，他本以為假以時日，問題就會自己解決：「也許3、4個月電池就沒電了。當時是2004年9月，它現在還是每天響。」

《新聞辭典》

go off：慣用語，（警報器等）發出聲響。例句：The alarm clock went off at 4：30.（鬧鐘凌晨4點半響了。）

go wrong：慣用語，出錯，出包。例句：Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.（可能會出錯的事就一定會出錯。）

run out of：慣用語，用罄。