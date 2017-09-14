《中英對照讀新聞》Swiss village bans tourists from taking photos because it’s ’too beautiful’ 瑞士村莊禁止遊客拍照因為那裡「太漂亮了」

2017-09-14

◎孫宇青

The commune of Bergün/Bravuogn near St Moritz in Switzerland has voted to ban tourists from taking photos – but it’s all to make people happier, reports The Local.

瑞士「地方報」指出，鄰近瑞士聖莫里茲的村莊貝爾金，投票決定禁止遊客在當地拍照，聲稱這全是為了讓人們更開心。

Locals believe that their village is so beautiful that visitors’ pictures of it, when uploaded to social media, will make other people miserable. "It is scientifically proven that beautiful holiday photos on social media make the viewer unhappy because they cannot be there themselves," said a statement from the tourist office.

當地居民相信，因為他們的村莊太過美麗，遊客拍攝的照片一上傳至社群網站，就會讓其他人感到痛苦。旅遊部門聲明：「科學證實，人們在社群網站上看到度假的美麗照片，心情就會不好，因為他們無法親臨現場。」

"We cordially invite you to visit Bergün to experience our picturesque landscape for yourself.," added the Mayor, Peter Nicolay.

村長尼可雷補充說：「我們誠摯邀請您拜訪貝爾金，親身體驗這裡如詩如畫的風景。」

The village plans to implement a symbolic €5 fine on those caught breaking the new rules. Some have questioned whether it’s a publicity stunt and the administration admitted that the measure is partly a marketing ploy.

該村莊計畫向犯規者象徵性地收取5歐元（約182台幣）罰款。不過，有人質疑這項規定是否為宣傳噱頭，當局坦言，此舉確實有一部分是宣傳策略。

The "ban" has had a mixed reception on social media. One man wrote： "Cool action! It shows bravery and a sense of humor!" However, one woman disapproved and said： "This will put off your potential guests, attract angry reactions and make you look ridiculous."

這道「禁令」在社群網站上褒貶不一。有人寫道：「很酷的決定！展現出勇氣和幽默感！」但一名不認同的女士說：「這樣做會嚇跑潛在遊客，不僅惹惱別人，也讓你看起來蠢斃了。」

新聞辭典

cordially：副詞，誠摯地。例句：Every visitor is treated cordially by the villagers.（每位訪客都受到村民誠摯款待。）

stunt：名詞，噱頭。例句：First 100 customers being given a special gift is a fine publicity stunt.（前100名顧客可獲贈特別禮物，是不錯的宣傳噱頭。）

ploy：名詞，策略。例句：Not taking any action is exactly his ploy.（按兵不動正是他的策略。）