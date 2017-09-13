《中英對照讀新聞》 Chocolate Maker Mars Vows To Spend $1 Billion To Fight Climate Change 巧克力製造商「瑪氏」鄭重宣布將斥資10億美元對抗氣候變遷

2017-09-13

◎魏國金

When President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement, American confectionary giant Mars Incorporated was one of several major U.S. companies urging him to reconsider.

在（美國）總統川普宣布他意圖讓美國退出劃時代的巴黎氣候協定時，美國糖果巨擘「瑪氏食品」是若干敦促他三思的美國大企業之一。

Now, the chocolate maker has taken an even bigger step in the fight against global warming, vowing to commit nearly $1 billion over the next few years to tackle what it described as one of "the most urgent threats facing the planet and its people."

現在，這個巧克力食品生產商在對抗全球暖化上邁出更大一步，鄭重宣布未來幾年將撥款近10億美元，處理其所形容的「這個星球及其人口所面臨最急迫的威脅」之一。

"Mars has been in business for four generations and intends to be for the next four generations," said CEO Grant F. Reid in a statement announcing the company’s new "Sustainable in a Generation" plan.

「瑪氏已經營四代，打算未來四代仍屹立於業界」，執行長瑞德在聲明宣布該公司新的「世代永續」計畫時表示。

Mars Inc. － maker of candy brands like Mars bars, M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles, Starburst and Twix — said it aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by almost 70 percent across its value chain by 2050. The company promised increased investment in renewable energy, sustainable farming practices, as well as sustainable food sourcing.

生產火星巧克力棒、M&M’s、士力架、彩虹糖、Starburst與特趣巧克力等糖果品牌的瑪氏公司表示，將致力於在2050年前降低其價值鏈的溫室氣體排放量近70％。該公司承諾，將在再生能源、永續農業模式，以及綠色食物來源方面提高投資。

《新聞辭典》

vow：鄭重宣布。例句：He vowed that he would take the matter to court.（他鄭重宣布要將此事訴諸法律。）

commit：撥出。例句：The company committed some of its profits to installing solar panels.（該公司提撥部分盈利裝設太陽能板。）

in business：經商、經營。例句：He is in business for himself.（他自己做生意。）