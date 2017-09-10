中英對照讀新聞》 US does not support tactical nuke deployment to South Korea 美國不支持戰術核武部署南韓

2017-09-10

◎茅毅

"The US does not support the reintroduction of tactical nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula, although we certainly understand those feelings especially in light of the recent nuclear test (by the North)," said Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeson, deputy commander of USFK and commander of the 7th Air Force, at a forum in Seoul.

駐韓美軍副指揮官兼美國第7航空隊指揮官伯格森中將在首爾舉行的論壇上表示，「美國不支持在朝鮮半島重新引進戰術核武，儘管我們確實了解那些感受，尤其是（北韓）最近的核試。」

The US provides strategic security guarantees － a "nuclear umbrella" － for its allies in the region and "that is probably sufficient," he said while attending a session of the Seoul Defense Dialogue.

他在出席「首爾防衛對話」會議時提到，美國提供其在該區域內的盟邦「核子傘」此一戰略安全保證，「那大概足夠。」

It is the first time that a US military official has publicly voiced opposition to recent hawkish talk in South Korea that the country should either build A-bombs of its own to ensure a "balance of terror" with the increasingly belligerent North, or bring back US tactical nukes once stationed here.

這是首度有美軍官員公開反對南韓國內近來認為，該國為確保與愈來愈窮兵黷武的北韓之「恐怖平衡」，應自行發展核武或恢復美國戰術核武再度部署南韓的強硬言論。

South Korea gave up nuclear weapons in the 1970s and settled with the US-provided nuclear umbrella. The country has been nuclear-free since 1991, after the George H. W. Bush administration withdrew A-bombs stationed here. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party plans to send a delegation to Washington to drum up support for the plan.

南韓1970年代放棄（擁有）核武，並以美國提供的核子傘做為解決方案。在老布希政府把部署在南韓的核武撤出後，自1991年以來，該國即非核化。其主要在野黨「自由韓國黨」擬派代表團赴華府爭取（美方）支持此計畫。

新聞辭典

in light of：有鑑於…、根據、依照。In light of recent incidents, we are asking our customers to take particular care of their personal belongings.（由於近來發生的事件，我們正請顧客特別注意其個人財物。）

bring back：把…送（帶）回、恢復。Astronauts brought back specimens of moon rock.（太空人帶回月岩樣本。）

drum up：動詞片語，爭取、招徠、激起。Retailers are trying to drum up sales with price cuts.（零售商正試圖以降價來促銷。）