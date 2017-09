2017-09-09

◎周虹汶

A new world record has been set for carrying mugs of beer in southeastern Germany.

一項端啤酒杯的新世界紀錄在德國東南部締造。

In Bavaria, which is also home to Oktoberfest, the world’s biggest beer festival, Oliver Struempfel cradled 31 beer-filled tankards stacked up in two tiers, walked 40 meters and then set them down.

在也是全球最大啤酒慶典「慕尼黑啤酒節」故鄉的巴伐利亞,奧利佛.施特林普費爾捧著31個裝滿啤酒並堆成兩層的酒杯,走了40公尺然後把它們安放下來。

But two tipped over at the last minute, so that the record is 29 jugs, or more than 69 kg of beer and glass.

但有兩杯在最後一刻打翻,所以紀錄是29壺,換算下來是超過69公斤的啤酒和玻璃。

"I first did 27, because I wanted to be sure and then at the end I said, ’Let’s add another one and get over 30’," Struempfel said. "Unfortunately it didn’t quite work, but having managed to put 29 down ... I think it’s amazing."

「我先拿27壺,因為我想要穩當些,最後我說『讓我們再加一壺,超過30壺吧。』」施特林普費爾說,「很不幸地,沒有很成功,但已設法寫下29壺的紀錄……我想這很驚人。」

To prepare for Sunday’s attempt, Struempfel said, he has trained at the gym three to four times a week since February.

為了週日艱鉅挑戰做準備,施特林普費爾說,他2月以來一週在健身房訓練3到4次。

"When I think about it, it’s 200 hours for about 40 seconds of walking," he said after the feat.

創紀錄後,他說,「當我思考這整件事,它是為了約40秒步行做200小時準備。」

He had set the previous world record of 25 jugs in 2014, Munich daily Merkur said. (Reuters)

慕尼黑日報《水星報》說,他在2014年創下先前25壺的世界紀錄。(路透)

《新聞辭典》

Prost:德文,指乾杯。英文的乾杯用語包括:Cheers!、Bottoms up! 、Make a toast!。

cradle:名詞,指搖籃、發源地、吊架、嬰兒時期;動詞,指放在搖籃中、輕抱或捧、撫養、擱在支架上。例句:Mesopotamia is known as the cradle of civilization.(兩河流域以文明搖籃的地位聞名。)

tier:名詞,指層級、一排、包紮工;動詞,指遞升排列、層疊。例句:Australia has a 3-tier government system.(澳洲採三級政府制度。)