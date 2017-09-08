中英對照讀新聞》’Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter predicts Trump will resign 「交易的藝術」代筆人預言川普將辭職

2017-09-08

◎張沛元

The ghostwriter of "The Art of the Deal" thinks President Donald Trump will eventually call it quits.

「交易的藝術」一書的代筆人認為，（美國）總統唐納．川普終將不玩了。

Tony Schwartz, the man behind Trump’s 1987 memoir, took to Twitter on Wednesday to vocalize his forecast for Trump’s political future.

川普的1987年回憶錄執筆人東尼．許瓦茲，週三在「推特」上發表他對川普政治前途的預測。

"The circle is closing at blinding speed," Schwartz tweeted. "Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice."

「此一循環正迅速接近尾聲，」許瓦茲推文寫道。「川普將在（負責通俄門調查的司法部特別檢察官）穆勒與國會讓他別無選擇之前辭職，並宣稱勝利。」

While working on the memoir in the 1980s, Schwartz spent 18 months with Trump. Over the past few years, he has been an outspoken critic of the former businessman, now President.

許瓦茲在1980年代為川普代筆撰寫回憶錄時，曾與川普共處18個月。過去數年來，他始終直言批評這位如今貴為總統的前商界大亨。

"I put lipstick on a pig," he told The New Yorker last year, adding that he feels "a deep sense of remorse" for "presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is."

「我在幫豬塗口紅，」他去年如此告訴「紐約客」雜誌，還說他對於「讓川普獲得更廣泛注意，以及讓川普比實際上更吸引人的方式來呈現川普」「深感懊悔」。

新聞辭典

call it quits：慣用語，停止做，收手，不幹了。例句：She dreamed of being a professional tennis player, but had to call it quits after a serious knee injury.（她夢想成為職業網球選手，但因膝蓋嚴重受傷而被迫放棄。）

blinding：形容詞，耀眼的，強烈的，特別是耀眼與強烈到無法直視；非常快速的。

put lipstick on a pig：慣用語，字面意義，幫豬塗口紅，指企圖讓不怎麼樣的人或事變美好，卻終究徒勞。例句：You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.（你可以幫豬塗口紅，但豬還是豬／你可以想辦法美化，但本性難移。）