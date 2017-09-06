《中英對照讀新聞》Unusually old monkey dies at New York zoo 非常老的猴子在紐約動物園辭世

2017-09-06

◎魏國金

A New York zoo has announced the death of one of its star attraction - Spiderman, a spider monkey who lived to the ripe old age of 43.

紐約一座動物園宣佈，其明星動物之一「蜘蛛人」辭世，牠是一隻活到43歲高齡的蜘蛛猴。

Generations of visitors had watched him at play in the monkey enclosure since he arrived at the Seneca Park Zoo, in Rochester, New York state, in 1977. He was thought to be one of the oldest spider monkeys in captivity. The species normally has a life expectancy of about 25 years.

自1977年牠來到紐約羅徹斯特的塞內加動物園以來，一代又一代的遊客一直看著牠在猴園內嬉戲。牠被視為是豢養的最老蜘蛛猴之一，該物種通常壽命約25年。

"For forty years, Spiderman has been an integral part of the Zoo’s conservation mission and guest experience," said Larry Sorel, the Zoo Director. "He will certainly be missed and remembered by staff and guests alike." A post-mortem examination revealed that Spiderman had cancer.

「40年來，蜘蛛人已成為動物園的保育任務及遊客經驗中不可或缺的部分，」動物園園長索瑞爾說。「牠必將受到工作人員與遊客懷念。」遺體解剖顯示，蜘蛛人罹患癌症。

He was the father of 9 offspring, who eventually went to other zoos to start their own families. The zoo is also home to an unusually old female spider monkey, Lucy, who was born in 1975. Staff say they must decide whether to send her somewhere else to find a new companion but say Spiderman’s legacy will live on.

牠有9名子女，最終全都落腳於其他動物園，成立自己的家庭。該動物園也豢養一隻非常老的母蜘蛛猴—1975年出生的「露西」。工作人員說，他們必須決定是否將牠送到別處，以找尋新伴侶，但也強調「蜘蛛人」的傳奇將流傳下去。

"We are dedicated to honouring his memory through educational programs, research, and fundraising that help protect endangered animals," said Pamela Reed Sanchez, executive director of Seneca Park Zoo Society.

「我們致力透過協助保護瀕危動物的教育計畫、研究及募款活動來紀念牠。」塞內加動物園協會執行主任桑伽茲說。

新聞辭典

ripe old age：高齡。例句：My grandmother died at the ripe old age of 84.（我的祖母以84歲高齡辭世。）

at play：玩耍、遊戲。例句：They’ve been at play for hours.（他們已玩了好幾個小時。）

live on：流傳下去。例句：Her good fame will live on after her.（她的好名聲在她去世後將流傳下去。）