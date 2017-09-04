《中英對照讀新聞》Elon Musk Wants to Launch Manufacturer of Nice Cyborgs 伊隆．穆斯克想創辦善良機械改造人的製造公司

2017-09-04

◎劉宜庭

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is sponsoring a new start-up named Neuralink Corporation, which has already raised the first $27 million of its $100 million goal to create a system that will implant electrodes in human brains to upload and download thoughts and information to computers.

特斯拉執行長伊隆．穆斯克正在為一間名為「神經連結有限公司」的新創公司籌資，目標1億美元，已率先募得2700萬美元，用以創建能植入人腦的塊狀電極系統，從電腦上傳和下載思想及資訊。

The Neuralink.com website states that the San Francisco-based company is “developing ultra high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers,” and is “looking for exceptional engineers and scientists” with talent and drive that will mostly come from outside of the neurosciences.

「神經連結」公司的網站顯示，這間位於舊金山的公司「發展超高頻寬的大腦機器連接器，連結人腦和電腦」，該公司「正在尋找優秀的工程師和科學家」，（這些人才）需具備天資和熱情，估計大部分將來自神經科學以外的領域。

Nuralink Corporation claims its goal is to enhance human lives, but that was also the stated goal of the fictional Skynet Corporation’s cyborg engineers when they designed the prototype T-1000 liquid mimetic poly-alloy metal android in the Terminator series.

「神經連結有限公司」聲稱其目標是提升人生，但那也是「魔鬼終結者」系列影片中，虛構的「天網公司」機械改造人工程師設計「T-1000」液態擬態聚合金金屬機器人原型時所宣稱的目標。

The 1991 fantasy T-1000 supposedly mimicked how the human brain works through the use of artificial neural networks, using “deep learning” that allowed the machine to generate its own strategies and actions without changing the underlying coding.

1991年虛構的「T-1000」，據稱藉由使用人造神經元網路及「深度學習」，仿效人類大腦的運作方式，讓機器人不必透過改變基礎的程式碼，便能發展出自己的策略和行動。

新聞辭典

cyborg：名詞，賽博格、機械改造人、生化人。例句：Musk is trying to launch a manufacturer of nice cyborgs that do not become Terminators.（穆斯克正試著創辦一間善良機械改造人的製造公司，不讓機械改造人成為魔鬼終結者。）

mimetic：形容詞，擬態的、模仿的。例句：Onomatopoeia and mimetic words are a striking feature of japanese vocabulary.（擬聲詞和擬態詞是日語詞彙中顯著的特徵。）

underlying：形容詞，基礎的、潛在的。例句：I sensed an underlying air of menace in his appeal.（我感覺到他的訴求暗藏威脅。）