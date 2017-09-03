《中英對照讀新聞》 Detection of possible N. Korea missile attacks becomes harder－偵測北韓可能的飛彈攻擊之難度變大

2017-09-03

◎茅毅

North Korea is changing the locations for its ballistic missile tests to show the United States it can fire missiles anytime anywhere, analysts said Thursday.

分析家週四指出，北韓正更改其彈道飛彈試射地點，藉此向美國展現其有能力隨時隨地發射飛彈。

North Korea has launched missiles from 20 different sites since 1984, making it harder for South Korea and the U.S. to detect possible missile strikes in advance.

自1984年以來，北韓已從20個不同地點發射飛彈，使南韓和美國更難以預先偵測到可能的飛彈攻擊。

South Korea seeks to build a three-pronged defense system by 2020, including the Kill Chain aimed at launching pre-emptive strikes on Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile facilities if Seoul is under imminent threat.

南韓尋求在2020年之前建構一套三管齊下的防禦系統，包括一旦首爾遭受迫在眉睫的威脅，旨在對平壤的核子及飛彈設施發動先制攻擊的「狙殺鍊」。

The state carried out 115 tests, including the firing of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile at a launch site near Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, Tuesday. Kangwon Province has the most test sites.

北韓共進行115次（飛彈）試射，包括週二在平壤順安國際機場附近一處發射場發射「火星12型」中程彈道飛彈，多數試射場位於其江原道境內。

《新聞辭典》

detect：及物動詞，察覺、偵測、發現。名詞為detection。Radar equipment is used to detect enemy aircraft.（雷達設備用以偵察敵機。）

in advance：片語，預先、提前。If you are going to come, please inform me in advance.（如果你打算來，請先告知我。）

pronged：形容詞，分岔（枝）的、有（……）方面的，通常前面會加數詞來形成複合字。The government has announced a two-pronged strategy to tackle the problem.（為處理這個問題，政府已宣布一個雙管齊下的策略。）