《中英對照讀新聞》 Aqua Blue Sport bus destroyed in Spanish arson attack－「水藍運動」巴士在西班牙縱火攻擊案中被毀

2017-09-02

◎周虹汶

A suspected arson attack destroyed the tour bus of the Aqua Blue Sport cycling team at the Vuelta a Espana in the southern Spanish city of Almeria, the Irish-based outfit said on Thursday.

「水藍運動」單車隊週四說,在西班牙南部城市阿爾梅里亞的「環西自由車賽」中,一起疑似縱火攻擊案摧毀了這支愛爾蘭團體的巡迴巴士。

A mattress had been placed underneath the bus in the early hours of Thursday and set alight, it said.

它說,有張床墊週四凌晨被置於那輛巴士下方並點火。

"Our team bus has been completely damaged in a cowardly arson attack over night. No one was injured. Police have arrested a suspect," said a statement on the team’s Twitter account, showing images of the burned vehicle.

秀出那輛燒毀車輛之影像,該隊推特帳號的一起聲明說:「我隊巴士在一起卑鄙的深夜縱火攻擊案中全毀。無人受傷。警方已逮捕一名嫌犯。」

The team were competing in their first major tour.

該隊正在他們的第一場大型巡迴賽競逐。

They have vowed to continue racing and posted a picture of their riders on a different bus on their way to stage 12, which begins in Motril later on Thursday, with the message: "Nothing is going to stop us starting today’s La Vuelta stage. Thank you for all the support."(Reuters)

他們矢言繼續比賽,並貼出一張其車手們在另一輛不同巴士朝週四晚間於莫特里爾展開之第12賽段邁進的照片,並附上訊息:「沒有事情會阻擋我們在『環西自由車賽』今日賽段起腳。謝謝你們全力支持。」(路透)

《新聞辭典》

cowardly:形容詞,指膽小的、懦弱的、卑劣的。例句:She is cowardly about things that remind her of herself.(她很怕那些讓她憶起自己過往的事物。)

underneath:形容詞,指較低的、下面的;副詞,指在下層;介系詞,指在下面;名詞,指底部。例句:He is as anxious as you underneath.(他內心深處跟你一樣焦慮不安。)

alight:動詞,指下來(車、馬)、偶然發現、(鳥)飛落;形容詞,指點著的、點亮的、燒起的。例句:His eyes were alight with happiness.(他的眼裡閃耀著幸福。)