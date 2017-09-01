《中英對照讀新聞》Exit sign changed to read "Crooked Hillary"－出口路標被改成「狡詐的希拉蕊」

2017-09-01

◎張沛元

A person in New York used a highway sign to take a jab at Hillary Clinton.

（美國）紐約州的某個人利用一面高速公路路標來攻擊（2016年美國總統大選民主黨候選人）希拉蕊．柯林頓。

An exit sign on Long Island used to say "Crooked Hill Rd" on Sagtikos Parkway east of New York City, but someone added some letters to spell out "Crooked Hillary."

紐約市東邊的長島的薩格提可斯公園大道上的一面出口路標，原本寫的是「彎丘路」，但某人在路標上加了幾個字母，使之拼寫成「狡詐的希拉蕊」。

A local resident snapped an image of the term Donald Trump referred to his opponent during the presidential campaign.

當地一名居民拍下了這面變造路標。「狡詐的希拉蕊」是（美國總統）唐納．川普在總統大選競選期間用來指稱對手（希拉蕊）的用詞。

Transportation officials later removed the sign and reminded everyone that defacing traffic signs is illegal.

運輸部門官員稍後移除了這面路標，並提醒所有人，污損交通標誌屬違法行為。

《新聞辭典》

take a jab at/take jabs at：慣用語，攻擊，抨擊。jab，名詞，猛戳，猛擊。例句：He is always taking jabs at people who he thinks are unfriendly to him.（他總是抨擊那些他自認對他不友善的人。）

spell something out：慣用語，字面意義為（用字母）拼出來；引伸意義為清楚詳述某事。例句：What do you mean you don’t understand - do I have to spell it out for you?（你說你不懂是什麼意思？要我拼給你聽嗎？／一字一句解釋給你聽嗎？）

deface：動詞，損壞……的外觀，塗污。例句：They were fined for defacing a statue in the park.（他們因毀損公園內一座雕像而遭到罰款。）