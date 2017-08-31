《中英對照讀新聞》Judge grants person the right to be genderless in landmark ruling 司法判決里程碑 法官同意民眾更改為無性別者

2017-08-31

◎孫宇青

An American citizen, known only as Patch, is the first person to legally become genderless in the US.

一名僅知名字叫做帕奇的美國公民，是美國第一位合法無性別者。

The 27-year-old video game designer, from Oregon, was granted a "General Judgment of Name and Sex Change" by Multnomah County Court. It allowed Patch to change names and become mononymous, meaning they are known by a singular name instead of a traditional first and surname.

這名來自奧勒岡州的27歲電玩設計師，獲得摩爾諾瑪郡法院批准適用「姓名和性別更改普遍判定法」。該法賦予帕奇改變姓名、成為單一名字者的權利，這樣的人僅具有名字，而非傳統上的姓和名。

Patch told ABC News："As a kid, gender didn’t make sense to me. As a teen, I learned about transgender people, and that didn’t seem like what I was. And then I learned about genderqueer, and that didn’t seem like what I was."

帕奇告訴美國廣播公司：「在我小時候，性別對我沒什麼意義。進入青春期後，我得知有跨性別族群，但那似乎並不是我。之後我又了解性別酷兒的概念，那似乎也跟我不一樣。」

"Even gender-neutral pronouns don’t feel as if they fit me. I feel no identity with any pronouns I’ve come across. What describes me is my name."

「即使是中性代名詞，感覺上也不適用於我。任何我看到的代名詞，我都無法認同。真正表達我這個人的，只有我的名字。」

Amy Holmes Hehn, the judge who granted the request, said following Patch’s ruling："I made these decisions, like all decisions, because they were supported by facts and law."

批准這項請求的法官艾美．霍姆斯．海恩在判決後表示：「我做出這些判決，與做出其他判決無異，都是因為有事實和法律的依據。」

新聞辭典

landmark：名詞，地標；里程碑。例句：Tokyo tower is the most well-known landmark of the city.（東京鐵塔是這座城市最有名的地標。）

make sense：慣用語，有意義。例句：What she said did not make any sense.（她說的話一點道理也沒有。）

grant：動詞，同意；准予。例句：The board of directors granted the employees traffic allowance.（董事會同意給予員工交通津貼。）